Opinion writer

* President Trump sure is lucky that he found his Roy Cohn:

More than 370 former federal prosecutors who worked in Republican and Democratic administrations have signed on to a statement asserting special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s findings would have produced obstruction charges against President Trump — if not for the office he held. The statement — signed by myriad former career government employees as well as high-profile political appointees — offers a rebuttal to Attorney General William P. Barr’s determination that the evidence Mueller uncovered was “not sufficient” to establish that Trump committed a crime. ... “Each of us believes that the conduct of President Trump described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report would, in the case of any other person not covered by the Office of Legal Counsel policy against indicting a sitting President, result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice,” the former federal prosecutors wrote.

If a single congressional Republican so much as raises an eyebrow over this news, we’ll be shocked.

* Donna Borak and Lauren Fox report that the Trump administration is once again ignoring that pesky thing known as “the law”:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday denied a request from House Democrats for access to six years of President Donald Trump's personal tax returns. "I am informing you now that the Department may not lawfully fulfill the Committee's request," Mnuchin wrote in his letter, written in consultation with lawyers from the Department of Justice. The denial comes after two missed deadlines by the Treasury secretary, who has previously called the request by House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal under an obscure statute of tax law “unprecedented,” arguing it raised “serious constitutional issues” that could have dire consequences for taxpayer privacy. The fight is escalating as Trump has made increasingly clear that he expects his administration officials to fight requests from the opposing party.

The letter from Mnuchin says the Department of Justice will soon furnish a legal justification for this move. Expect it to be just as ludicrous as William Barr’s highly dishonest summary of the Mueller report. Trump’s Roy Cohn, indeed!

* Move along, nothing to see here, just another hoax:

Up to 1 million plant and animal species are on the verge of extinction, with alarming implications for human survival, according to a United Nations report released Monday. The report’s findings underscore the conclusions of previous scientific studies that say human activity is wreaking havoc on the wild kingdom, threatening the existence of living things ranging from giant whales to small flowers and insects that are almost impossible to see with the naked eye. But the global report by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services goes a step further than previous studies by linking the loss of species to humans and analyzing its effect on food and water security, farming and economies. ... Nature’s current rate of decline is unparalleled, it says, and the accelerating rate of extinctions “means grave impacts on people around the world are now likely.” ... The report’s authors declared that the world’s governments should address the global decline of biodiversity together with human-caused climate change. The warming climate is a major driver that is exacerbating the effects of overfishing, widespread pesticide use, pollution and urban expansion into the natural world.

Good thing the president of the most powerful country in the world thinks science is for losers.

* James Reston Jr. explains why Trump’s maximal resistance to any and all congressional oversight could supply grounds for launching an impeachment inquiry, and why such an inquiry would build the case against him.

* Molly Hensley-Clancy reports that Kamala Harris is pointing out that the conversation about who is “electable” in the Midwest is weirdly failing to focus on who might best appeal to voters in places like Detroit. We wonder why?

* Dhrumil Mehta reports that cable news is covering Joe Biden a lot more than the other Democratic candidates, which might have something to do with his successful poll numbers.

* Julian Zelizer explains why Democrats may end up with the worst of both worlds if they try to investigate Trump without launching impeachment hearings.

* This point from Kurt Bardella can’t be reiterated enough: In electing a Democratic House, voters want a check on Trump, so his maximal resistance to oversight is another middle finger in the face of the electorate.

* Paul Waldman makes a strong case that Joe Biden’s promise of moderation and bipartisan wooing might not actually render him very electable in this era of hyper-partisanship and base mobilization.

* John Stoehr argues that as much as they’d like to talk only about health care, Democrats have a duty to hammer Trump mercilessly on his corruption, authoritarianism, and betrayal of our country at the hands of a foreign attack on our political system.

* E.J. Dionne looks at new polling data that suggests the fact that respect for the U.S. is cratering around the world could actually be a point of political vulnerability for Trump here at home. Impossible!

* And Mehdi Hasan has a very good video essay detailing many of the ways that Trump has minimized, apologized away, or covered for white nationalist terrorism while in office.