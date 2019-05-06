

Smoke rises from an explosion after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Sunday. (Hatem Moussa/AP)

Opinion writer

When it comes to self-dealing, no administration has been worse. “Former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly has joined the board of Caliburn International, the parent organization of the company that runs the largest facility housing migrant children in the United States. Kelly was President Trump’s chief of staff from mid-2017 through 2018, when the administration’s zero-tolerance policy was implemented at the U.S.-Mexico border.”

No administration has had a worse collection of characters. “Trump has staked the prestige of the presidency on a gang of bad actors with shady histories who use social media to profit from deceit and the inflaming of racial and religious hatred. They are his supporters, after all, and he does not have so many to lose. But now Trump needs a win. North Korea is watching, and so are even more serious world actors.”

The conflict get worse as Jared Kushner plays around with a useless peace deal. “Israel and Gaza militants exchanged heavy fire for a second day in some of their worst fighting in months, jeopardizing cease-fire talks and raising fears the conflict would spiral into all-out war. The fighting raged all weekend. Over 600 rockets were fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, while Israeli forces conducted strikes on what it said were more than 250 military targets in the Palestinian enclave.”

No president in my lifetime has been worse at negotiating with adversaries. “The problem is that Trump is unwilling to simultaneously hold Russia to account for its brazen interference in the election. No one in government other than Trump denies the Russian attack. … One reason Trump can’t bring up the hacks is that he is a terrible negotiator. Because he is bad at one-on-one discussions and eager for Putin’s approval, he is unable to discuss other issues with Putin while also holding a firm line on election interference.” Weak!

Could there be any worse matchup for Democrats than Trump vs. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)? Sanders: “You know, this is one area, actually, where I do not fault Trump. I think the idea of sitting down with Kim Jong Un is the right thing to do.” Thunk.

Wait until the trade war gets worse. “President Trump on Sunday threatened to increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods on Friday and impose levies on hundreds of billions of dollars of additional imports ‘shortly,’ a move that appeared to be aimed at forcing China to agree to a final trade deal as soon as this week.”

The worse his understanding of the Constitution, the more empty threats he makes. “President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Robert Mueller ‘should not testify’ before Congress, hours after a Democratic lawmaker confirmed that the House Judiciary Committee was still seeking to schedule a hearing with the special counsel later this month.” Any possible privilege was waived, by none other than the report itself.

