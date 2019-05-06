

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) during a Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. (Aaron Bernstein/Reuters)

Opinion writer

UP: Talk about impeaching Attorney General William P. Barr

DOWN: Talk about impeaching President Trump

UP: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)

DOWN: “Grappling with ‘suggest.’ ”

UP: Striking down Ohio gerrymandered districts

DOWN: Ohio’s Republican House caucus

UP: Trump’s bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin

DOWN: Gossiping about the “Russian hoax” with the leader who interfered with our elections

UP: Former vice president Joe Biden’s poll numbers

DOWN: Democrats who are certain who to vote for

UP: Illegal immigrants hired by Trump

DOWN: Trump’s refusal to acknowledge immigrants who come to work

UP: Evidence Trump was snookered by Kim Jong Un

DOWN: Pyongyang’s promise to stop nuclear testing

UP: Gov. Jay Inslee’s (D-Wash.) green energy plan

DOWN: Americans in the climate change denial cult

UP: Stephen Moore withdrawing from consideration for a Fed appointment

DOWN: Picking nominees by how much they praise you on TV

UP: Facebook kicking off far-right and anti-Semitic figures

DOWN: Trump “monitoring” Facebook