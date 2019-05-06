UP: Talk about impeaching Attorney General William P. Barr
DOWN: Talk about impeaching President Trump
UP: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)
DOWN: “Grappling with ‘suggest.’ ”
UP: Striking down Ohio gerrymandered districts
DOWN: Ohio’s Republican House caucus
UP: Trump’s bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin
DOWN: Gossiping about the “Russian hoax” with the leader who interfered with our elections
UP: Former vice president Joe Biden’s poll numbers
DOWN: Democrats who are certain who to vote for
UP: Illegal immigrants hired by Trump
DOWN: Trump’s refusal to acknowledge immigrants who come to work
UP: Evidence Trump was snookered by Kim Jong Un
DOWN: Pyongyang’s promise to stop nuclear testing
UP: Gov. Jay Inslee’s (D-Wash.) green energy plan
DOWN: Americans in the climate change denial cult
UP: Stephen Moore withdrawing from consideration for a Fed appointment
DOWN: Picking nominees by how much they praise you on TV
UP: Facebook kicking off far-right and anti-Semitic figures
DOWN: Trump “monitoring” Facebook