Opinion writer

* Rachael Bade, Carol Leonnig, and Josh Dawsey report that the White House is pulling out all the stops to keep Donald McGahn quiet:

The White House on Tuesday invoked executive privilege to bar former White House counsel Donald McGahn from complying with a congressional subpoena to provide documents to Congress related to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation. In a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, White House counsel Pat A. Cipollone said McGahn does not have the legal right to comply with its subpoena for 36 types of documents — most relating to Mueller’s nearly two-year probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Rather, Cipollone argued the committee needed to send the request to the White House — and even hinted they would assert privilege to block the information. “The White House provided these records to Mr. McGahn in connection with its cooperation with the special counsel’s investigation and with the clear understanding that the records remain subject to the control of the White House for all purposes,” he wrote. “The White House records remain legally protected from disclosure under long-standing constitutional principles, because they implicate significant executive branch confidentiality interests and executive privilege.”

This is just a prelude to the administration telling him he can’t testify.

* Stephanie Baker and Daryna Krasnolutska report that the big New York Times story alleging a potential Biden Ukrainian scandal may have been misleading in important ways:

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer is raising the specter that Joe Biden intervened in Ukrainian politics to help his son’s business. But if that was Biden’s aim, he was more than a year late, based on a timeline laid out by a former Ukrainian official and in Ukrainian documents. The official described to Bloomberg details about the country’s political dynamic in the run-up to early 2016 when Biden, then the U.S. vice president, threatened to hold up U.S. funding to Ukraine unless it cracked down on corruption. Biden’s chief demand was the ouster of a top Ukrainian prosecutor who he said had been ineffective. The episode has come under the spotlight in the last week because at one point, that prosecutor had been investigating a natural gas company where Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, sat on the board and received substantial compensation. There’s little question that the Bidens’ paths in Ukraine held the potential for conflict, and in a tweet last week, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said the U.S. should investigate the matter. But what has received less attention is that at the time Biden made his ultimatum, the probe into the company -- Burisma Holdings, owned by Mykola Zlochevsky -- had been long dormant, according to the former official, Vitaliy Kasko.

Who could have predicted that Giuliani wouldn’t have been a reliable source on a story like this?

* Kyra Phillips, Chris Vlasto, John Santucci, and Lucien Bruggeman report that the White House’s new position is that it’ll decide whether subpoenas from Congress need to be obeyed, and it’s still considering ordering Robert Mueller not to testify.

* Isaac Arnsdorf, Lena Groeger, and Daniela Porat went through Trump’s claims about how his personal intervention with individual companies would create jobs, a total of 8.9 million. The actual number of jobs created? Fewer than 800.

* Ashley Parker examines how Trump has tried to rewrite the history of his praise for white supremacists in Charlottesville.

* Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) argues that impeachment may be the only way for Congress to get the information it needs from this administration.

* Mark Muro and Jacob Whiton report that the economy in Trump counties has improved slightly, but their serious long term structural economic problems will persist.

* Ronald Brownstein explains the politics of those findings, in particular that Trump will likely solidify his hold over his strongholds, even as urban areas keep generating most of the country’s economic activity.

* Emily Wax-Thibodeaux and Ariana Eunjung Cha report that Georgia’s governor has signed a “heartbeat bill” virtually outlawing abortion in the state.

* Zack Beauchamp talks to one of Elizabeth Warren’s advisers about what a progressive foreign policy should look like.

* And Amanda Marcotte defends Tyrion Lannister.