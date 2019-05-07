

President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on May 3 in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

Holding on to the notion that Democrats can win with a self-described socialist as their nominee seems delusional. “A Monmouth University Poll survey released Monday found that 57 percent of voters believe that socialism is incompatible with American values, compared to 29 percent who said it is compatible.”

Investors should be holding President Trump responsible for the rollercoaster. “The prospect of a wider trade war between the United States and China sent global financial markets whipsawing on Monday and could force Beijing to make difficult decisions if it hopes to preserve its nascent economic recovery. President Trump upended what appeared to be steady progress toward reaching a trade pact after he threatened on Sunday to impose still more tariffs on Chinese-made goods unless Beijing moves closer to a deal.” Nice economy you had there.

The anti-Semites holding Jews responsible for manipulating American foreign policy need to look elsewhere. “Roughly four-in-ten (42%) [U.S. Jews] say they think Trump is favoring the Israelis too much, while a similar share (47%) say he is striking the right balance between the Israelis and Palestinians. … Among evangelical Protestants, 72% say they think Trump strikes the right balance between the Israelis and Palestinians."

Former vice president Joe Biden is holding a strong lead for now, according to another poll. “Biden’s best state is South Carolina, where he has 48% support (36% in February), followed by [Iowa] with 35% (25% in February), and New Hampshire at 34% (22% in February). This represents a double-digit boost in all three states over the past three months. After Biden, we find Bernie Sanders in second in all three states, in the low double-digits. Pete Buttigieg, who was not included in our first round, finished third in all three states with support ranging from 5% in South Carolina to 11% in Iowa.” Sanders won New Hampshire with 60 percent of the vote in 2016, remember?

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is holding mainstream media’s feet to the fire: “There has been a conversation by pundits about ‘electability’ and ‘who can speak to the Midwest.’ But when they say that, they usually put the Midwest in a simplistic box and a narrow narrative. And too often, their definition of the Midwest leaves people out. It leaves out people in this room who helped build cities like Detroit. It leaves out working women who are on their feet all day — many of them working without equal pay. And the conversation too often suggests certain voters will only vote for certain candidates regardless of whether their ideas will lift up all our families.” She’s right, and too many women think this way as well.

Republicans try holding off the inevitable by suppressing voting. It’s a losing strategy. “Trump’s strategy of single-mindedly courting members of the Silent Generation with issues such as immigration, the evils of socialism, and campus free speech is not a long-term solution for the Republican Party. The more the GOP belittles the preferences of younger voters, the more it risks forging them into a left-wing bloc. In the 2020s, the Silent Generation will fade from the scene. This will happen at precisely the same time that history suggests younger, more left-wing voters will start to vote at higher rates.”

Imagine what Republicans would say if President Barack Obama was seen holding off on a meaningful response. “U.S. Risks Emboldening Kim With Muted Response to Missile Test.” Weak!