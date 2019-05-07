

In its new study of Americans’ attitudes on foreign policy, the Center for American Progress finds:

The national survey provides overwhelming evidence that American voters want the United States to be “strong at home” first and foremost to help it compete in the world. Voters across demographic lines express a clear desire for more investment in U.S. infrastructure, health care, and education — and less of an exclusive focus on military and defense spending — as part of a revamped foreign policy approach that gets America ready to compete with other countries. Large percentages of voters want the government to focus on “our own problems” as a means for bolstering America’s position economically and politically, especially in the face of rising challenges from nations such as Russia and China. . . . In perhaps the most important findings in the survey, voters across generational and partisan lines strongly desire more domestic investment in infrastructure, health care, and education to increase the United States’ global competitiveness rather than merely increasing military and defense spending. Voters across party lines also strongly agree that the United States faces new threats — including cyberattacks, chemical weapons, and drones — that require coordinated military and intelligence efforts with other countries.

You can understand how the simplistic “America First” rhetoric from President Trump captured votes’ disillusionment with conventional thinking on foreign policy.

This does not mean that Democrats should become isolationist or protectionist, the authors write:

American voters do not desire a full retreat from global affairs. They want to work with U.S. allies and international institutions to solve global challenges but only if the nation is also committed to putting its domestic house in order. They want to know that the United States is focused on its own economic and security needs first before tackling global problems it cannot control. Voters desire protection above other foreign policy goals — protection from harm and protection of U.S. jobs — and favor investment in domestic infrastructure and economic opportunities. Put simply: American voters believe that America needs to be strong at home in order to be strong in the world.

In the context of the 2020 presidential election, Democrats would be wise to look at these results and shape a foreign policy based on six pillars, each of which makes good policy sense, appeals to Democratic primary voters, rebukes Trump’s foreign-policy leadership and parries the president’s predictable attack that Democrats are too weak to defend America.

First, taking a page from the Cold War and Americans’ response to the Soviet Union’s Sputnik, Democrats should make the case that Trump’s desired cuts in everything from basic science research, to education, and to the National Institutes of Health undermine our economic and technological strength, which is necessary to defend us from both major powers and asymmetrical forces. Crumbling infrastructure and unequal health outcomes, among other things, zap our readiness. His denials on climate change and his coziness with the oil industry are wrecking the planet and doing nothing to counter the damage done to lives and property by severe weather. The president is making us more vulnerable to everything from China’s intellectual property thieves to international drug cartels to hurricanes. Instead, we should be investing more in infrastructure, science, green energy and education.

Second, Trump cannot identify enemies so he cannot keep us safe. He won’t recognize the threat from white nationalists nor the threat to our democracy from Russia, both of which leave us even more vulnerable. We should designate white-nationalist terrorism as a top security threat and provide ample resources; we should carry through on sanctions that Trump has slow-walked to the delight of his BFF, Vladimir Putin.

Third, open-ended authorizations for the use of force amounts to an abdication of congressional oversight. The House and Senate should work with the next administration to make sure that Congress is fully on board with changes in the scope and types of missions. These should have a built-in congressional renewal requirement. In short, we need to elevate Congress to its proper place in foreign policy.

Fourth, Trump makes us weaker by picking fights with close allies. This hinders the country’s ability to defend against emerging threats. CAP’s study found 64 percent of voters agree with the following: "The United States faces new threats, such as cyberattacks, chemical weapons, and drones, that require coordinated military and intelligence efforts with governments across the world.” Large majorities across partisan and generation divisions agree with that statement. Hence, the next president should repair relations with allies, expand trade (especially with democratic allies in North American and Asia) and increase cooperation on everything from climate change to fighting white nationalist terrorism.

Fifth, Trump coddles dictators, either because he makes money from them or because he’s a sap eager for praise. He invites aggression. The Center for American Progress found that large majorities of voters see North Korea (76 percent) and Russia (57 percent) mostly as enemies of the United States. Both countries continue to take advantage of the president. We should resume military exercises with South Korea, plug holes in sanctions against Pyongyang, and end the flattery of a brutal dictator who sees Trump’s conduct as a sign of weakness.

Sixth, Trump is hurting the economy — both threatening jobs and increasing household expenses — through a pointless trade war. Farm bankruptcies are up, and tariffs serve as a tax on ordinary families. (From NBC News: "Washers cost an average of 12 percent more after the imposition of the tariffs, or roughly $86 to $92 more per appliance.”) He promised to make great deals and, instead, he’s ripped up old ones, picked fights and used American workers and consumers as pawns. We needed expanded trade with ample assistance for those displaced in older, less competitive industries.

That’s not everything, but it is a reasonable set of priorities that are consistent with our national interests and public sentiment. Candidates could do a lot worse, and probably will.

