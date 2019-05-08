Opinion writer

* President Trump today formally exerted executive privilege to conceal some of Mueller’s findings. After that, the House made its first big move against Trump’s Roy Cohn:

[T]he House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to hold Attorney General William P. Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over the full, unredacted Mueller report. ... The move against Barr represented just the second time in history that a sitting attorney general would be held in contempt of Congress; the Republican-led House admonished Attorney General Eric Holder in 2012 over his failure to provide documents to Congress. ... Democrats moved to reprimand Barr for ignoring their congressional subpoena. And during the Wednesday contempt hearing, they cast the White House claim of privilege as bogus, arguing the administration waived privilege by allowing aides to testify before Mueller — and Barr to release the report to the public.

As Rep. David Cicilline put it after the vote: “To be clear, this is only the first step. All options are on the table.” Let’s hope that “all” means all. -- gs

* Remember how Mitch McConnell declared “case closed” about the Russia scandal? Yeah, no, not really, Mitch:

The Senate Intelligence Committee has issued a subpoena to Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, seeking additional closed-door testimony as part of lawmakers’ ongoing probe of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, according to people familiar with the summons. Trump Jr. has been a focus of several probes — including special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation — over his involvement in a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on the Hillary Clinton campaign. Congressional Democrats believe that, during his previous turns on Capitol Hill, Trump Jr. may have lied to investigators about that meeting and whether he told President Trump that the meeting would take place... According to a transcript of Trump Jr.’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, he told lawmakers that he never told his father about the Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. ... Yet in Mueller’s report, the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen said that he recalled being in Trump’s office when Trump Jr. told him about a meeting to get “adverse information” on Clinton. Cohen told Mueller’s team that it appeared the two had discussed the subject before.

Junior is reportedly considering not showing up at all or pleading the Fifth. Case not closed, Mitch. -- gs

* Jeff Stein reports that the New York State legislature isn’t waiting around:

The New York state Senate passed legislation Wednesday that would allow President Trump’s state tax returns to be turned over congressional committees, a move that could pave the way for House Democrats to obtain the president’s closely guarded financial records. The bill must still be approved by the state Assembly and signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.), but Cuomo has expressed support for the measure and Democrats have a majority in the legislature’s lower chamber. The legislation comes after the New York Times published a report, based on 10 years of Trump’s federal tax returns, showing he took more than $1 billion in losses and lost more money than almost every other taxpayer in America from 1985 to 1994.

He’s not going to be able to hide those returns forever.

* Eliana Johnson reports that the Trump reelection campaign continues to refuse to say whether they’ll accept help from the Kremlin in 2020.

* Philip Klein warns Republicans that the way they’re protecting Donald Trump right now risks limiting their ability to hold future Democratic presidents accountable.

* Historian Julian Zelizer explains what a “constitutional crisis” really is, and why we are indeed in one right now.

* Sahil Kapur examines Elizabeth Warren’s $100 billion plan to fight the opioid crisis.

* Noah Bookbinder explains how Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s refusal to provide Trump’s tax returns is dangerous, given the immense risks of corruption Trump’s global holdings pose.

* Liz Mair argues that we’re so obsessed with the Rust Belt that we’ve underestimated the political importance of the Mountain West.

* Emily Cadei reports that the Census bureau has cut the number of local offices it will be using for the 2020 count in half from what it had for the 2010 count.

* Ryan Grim reports on how Rep. Josh Gottheimer is making a strong play to be the most pernicious Democrat in the House.

* John Gehring considers whether Catholic voters could make Joe Biden president.

* And Christopher Ingraham looks at a study showing that nearly half of white Republicans say it bothers them to hear someone speaking a foreign language.