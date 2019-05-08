Columnist

The average adult in the USA spends $1,497 a month on nonessential items. All told, that's roughly $18,000 a year on things we can all do without. https://t.co/KQ8wxFtduQ pic.twitter.com/bpgVj94SaM — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 7, 2019

Fools, wastrels and vagabonds have complained about this USA Today graphic. They are sadly, sadly wrong to do so.

When I think of the sheer wastefulness of people consuming nonessentials, my heart is riven with anguish!

The luxury of it! Think of the money wasted to eat meals in restaurants, paying for the privilege of eating on a stranger’s plate with a stranger’s flatware, and of having no hand in removing the platter afterwards! Or eating takeout or delivery, more wasteful still — a cooked meal, even, when the earth abounds in plenteous nourishing nuts which can be gathered and consumed. A cooked meal, when you could chew on a handful of grass or capture a pigeon with an overturned cardboard box and a bit of string and be thankful!

To buy lunch, when you could simply not eat lunch at all, as our ancestors did when they ran out of accessible mammoths, seems luxurious and wanton.

Impulse purchases — why, impulse is foul in itself, but to purchase something on impulse? When you could instead husband that money away in your hope chest? Why, you could knit a sweater and quash that impulse with good honest labor, using bits of stray twine you discovered in the bushes.

Think of spending tens of dollars a month to ride in ease and luxury from one place to another, like a lord going from his country seat! Why, if you are possessed of strong and sturdy legs and a good, flat expanse of ground to make use of them upon, do so, instead of frittering money away on ride-shares! And if perambulating does not satisfy you, you might construct a light webbing with great tensile strength and swing from building to building. Or you might have a bicycle. (You would not purchase the bicycle on impulse, but perhaps you could inherit it, or win it in a raffle.) Or, if you used the powers of your persuasion, you might convince friends to transport you from one point to another in a litter, as Billy Porter did earlier this week. Such are the joys of friendship, which cost nothing!

Personal grooming! Did Ernest Shackleton groom himself when he spent years in the Antarctic? You ought to glory in the capacity of the human form to sprout hair and supply you with oils and aromas, in rich and pleasing profusion. If a bird nests in your hair, you can eat the eggs, and this will also help you to save on restaurants. I assume in this scenario that you have a job that is not customer-facing. Even so, any customer will understand when you explain that you are just doing what Ernest Shackleton did. If they do not understand, or if your colleagues flee at the sight of you, this will help cut down on costly social activities such as lunches. You need never look upon yourself. Throw away your mirror. Replace it with a pile of nuts and a framed photograph of Ernest Shackleton; if you cannot obtain one for free, draw one from memory.

Cable is right out. In fact, what are you doing with a television at all, when you could sit in the company of the birds nested somewhere on your person and delight in their song? If you have any spare time after that, try the workhouse. If you have spare time after that, try lighting a handful of matches and using your imagination to picture a scene for every match you light. When they are all out, try taking a nap.

And online shopping? Shopping should be conducted sparingly, lest an impulse arise and distract you from your knitting, pigeon hunting, bird care, and thinking reverently about Ernest Shackleton. You are not meant to shop online. When you shop, you are to stand outside a glass window separating you from all good things, and look.

These things are not for you to touch or buy. Just look at you!

