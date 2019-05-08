

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks to a bipartisan group at the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University Tuesday. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Opinion writer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) isn’t ready to close anything. “Warren Rebuts McConnell By Reading Out Mueller Report on Senate Floor: Anyone Other Than Trump Would Be Jailed.”

Nearly 700 prosecutors would open, not close, the case. “Hundreds of additional former federal prosecutors have signed onto a statement asserting that President Trump would have been indicted for obstruction of justice were he not currently serving as president. The open letter organized by the nonprofit group Protect Democracy had roughly 400 signatures when it was initially posted Monday afternoon on Medium. The letter neared 700 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.” Wow.

You know what else won’t close anytime soon? Sen. Mazie Hirono (D.-Hawaii). “Attorney General [William P.] Barr must not interfere with the 14 cases [special counsel] Robert S. Mueller [III] referred to other prosecutors, but he won’t say if he already has. So my colleagues and I asked the DOJ Inspector General to make sure he’s following the rules.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is not about to close anything. “Today on the floor of the [Senate] . . . Sen. [Mitch] McConnell is reported to be saying, it doesn’t matter if we hear from Mueller — case closed. Case closed? I don’t think so. But it is that same mentality that is just not about doing the right — getting results for the American people, but it is who he is. That’s just not a fact. The case is not closed.”

If only we had elected someone who know how to close a deal. “President Donald Trump emerged from a briefing at the end of last week convinced China was stalling after months of forward progress in trade negotiations. Frustrated, Trump sent shockwaves through global markets by threatening to hike tariffs, catching everyone off guard.”

It’s not even close. “Infrastructure, then, poses a kind of character test for the 45th president. Which is more important to him: indulging his anger and sense of victimhood, or signing his name to what would be a legacy-making accomplishment?”

Here’s why it’s so critical to close down spurious objections to congressional subpoenas. “If it wasn’t clear before, then it’s clear now: The White House is waging a war on the principles of transparency and oversight. Barr, [Steven] Mnuchin and Trump are fighting to establish an imperial presidency.”

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: Barr has set himself up — and Trump — for embarrassment

Jennifer Rubin: Voters aren’t playing along with the media narrative