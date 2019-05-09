Opinion writer

* Missy Ryan and Paul Sonne report that President Trump is moving to fill one of his many vacant cabinet positions:

President Trump intends to nominate acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan to remain in the top Pentagon job, the White House said Thursday, a pointed reversal from an era when the president relied primarily on generals to craft military and foreign policy. Shanahan “has proven over the last several months that he is beyond qualified to lead the Department of Defense, and he will continue to do an excellent job,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. The longtime Boeing executive has served as acting defense secretary since his predecessor, Jim Mattis, resigned late last year over differences with the president. He was recently cleared by the Defense Department Inspector General of allegations that he was partial to his former employer while serving in the Pentagon’s No. 2 job under Mattis.

I guess he proved himself sufficiently pliable.

* Devlin Barrett reports that there was some drama on the high seas:

U.S. authorities have seized a North Korean ship used to sell coal allegedly in violation of international sanctions, the first such move by Justice Department officials as they ratchet up enforcement efforts against the regime in Pyongyang. Justice Department officials on Thursday confirmed the vessel, the Wise Honest, is approaching U.S. territorial waters in American Samoa, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals and the Coast Guard. “This sanctions-busting ship is now out of service,” Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers said in announcing the seizure.

When Trump hears about this, he’s going to be really mad that we insulted his BFF Kim Jong Un in this way.

* Amber Phillips notes that Nancy Pelosi is sounding more and more open to impeaching President Trump.

* Haley Sweetland Edwards reports on Elizabeth Warren’s attempt to turn wonkiness into a winning electoral strategy.

* Dina Esfandiary explains why Iran is taking steps to reduce its commitment to the nuclear agreement the Trump administration walked away from.

* Jed Shugerman argues that the way the state of New York is ready to give Trump’s state tax returns to Congress could be a spur to impeachment.

* Ron Brownstein examines the political complications for Democrats that could be caused by the emerging progressive agenda.

* Seth Hanlon and Jesse Lee have a good piece explaining how Trump blew up his own case for keeping his tax returns secret, and underscored the urgency for getting a full view of his epic corruption.

* Linda Greenhouse argues that if the conservatives on the Supreme Court side with the Trump administration on adding a citizenship question to the Census, they’ll show themselves to be a bunch of dishonest hacks.

* Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes argues that Facebook has become a menace and needs to be broken up.

* Brianne Pfannenstiel breaks down the questions the presidential candidates have been asked at Iowa events so far this year.

* Keith Alexander and Rachel Weiner report that Paul Manafort has been disbarred. Aww.

* Antonia Noori Farzan reports on the rising trend of “lunch shaming” of children school districts are doing to collect small debts.