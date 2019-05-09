

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Opinion writer

President Barack Obama did a better job securing the border — without going to war with Congress. “Apprehensions and denials of migrants at the nation’s southern border hit 109,144 in April, the highest number in a single month since 2007, according to federal data released Wednesday. The figures further illustrate the challenges facing the Trump administration as it seeks to crack down on illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border and prevent a flow of asylum-seekers from entering the U.S.” Failure.

This is a crisis, a war on constitutional government. “They have decided to oppose the role of Congress as a coordinate branch of government representing the American people. They are stonewalling the American people from all information, and this cannot be.”

Fans of immediate impeachment seek to win a battle, but risk losing the war. “An impeachment that only seems to redound to the political benefit of the impeached official is more likely to subvert norms than reinforce them, and more likely to embolden norm breakers than chastise them. Impeachment campaigns may be moments of high drama, but the protagonists must take care not to unwittingly cast themselves in the role of the villain rather than the hero.”

New York chooses sides in the war between Trump and the Constitution. “Taking aim at President Trump, New York lawmakers voted on Wednesday to allow congressional committees to seek the president’s tax returns and to close a potential loophole for those he might pardon.” Good for them.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) steers clear of impeachment. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) declares war: “ ‘Case not closed, buddy’: Warren goes all in on Trump impeachment.' ”

Another chapter in the Trump family war on the truth opens. “The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. to answer questions about his previous testimony before Senate investigators in relation to the Russia investigation, sources with direct knowledge told Axios. ... It’s also a sign that the Russia investigations in Congress aren’t over despite the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell [R-Ky.] saying it’s time to move on from the Russia probe.”

Schools are now war zones. This demands meaningful legislation. “He was a high school senior, set to graduate this week. But instead of celebrating Kendrick Castillo’s graduation, the family of the 18-year-old will be mourning his death. Castillo, a senior at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver, was killed in a classroom Tuesday in a shooting that police say was carried out by a pair of his classmates . . . . [A]ccounts provided by students and by a military official suggest that Castillo and several classmates sprang into action when the shooters began firing.” Heartbreaking.