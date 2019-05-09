Looks like Leona Helmsley isn’t alone. According to a New York Times article, Donald Trump managed to avoid paying taxes for eight years between 1985 and 1994.
More from Ann Telnaes:
Barr and McConnell’s baby is here
Looks like Leona Helmsley isn’t alone. According to a New York Times article, Donald Trump managed to avoid paying taxes for eight years between 1985 and 1994.
More from Ann Telnaes:
Barr and McConnell’s baby is here
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.