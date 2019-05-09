

Elizabeth Warren. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg News)

Opinion writer

Of all the Democratic candidates for president, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has been the most forthcoming and specific about her views. This week she took to the Senate floor to rebut Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s argument that the case was “closed” on the Mueller investigation. (On Wednesday, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina joined in issuing a subpoena for Donald Trump Jr. to return to the committee for testimony.) Warren read extensively from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report and from the letter signed by more than 700 former prosecutors affirming that they would have brought obstruction charges against President Trump if not for the Office of Legal Counsel memo.

Warren explained her position in an MSNBC interview:

Yesterday, Mitch McConnell stepped onto the Senate floor saying “case closed” on the Mueller report.



I don’t think so. pic.twitter.com/vAQAYcI7ek — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 9, 2019

Every candidate should be pressed to answer some basic questions about the president’s conduct and about impeachment. They can try saying that the issue is for the House to decide, but if they want the job, we’re entitled to hear what they think about the most serious constitutional standoff since Watergate.

Here are a few suggested questions to get interviewers started:

Have you read the entire Mueller report?

Based on the evidence that Mueller presented in the report, do you believe that Trump obstructed justice? Why or why not?

Based on the portion of the report addressing Russian interference in the 2016 election, do you agree that the president welcomed help from Russia? Did Trump lie to the American people about his business dealings with Russia during the 2016 campaign?

Do you agree with the Office of Legal Counsel’s guidance that a sitting president cannot be indicted?

If you don’t agree with it, will you order it withdrawn if you are elected president?

Since the report was issued, the president has decreed that the administration will not comply with any subpoenas relating to the report. Is this an abuse of power?

What is your understanding of the scope of executive privilege? What are the sort of instances in which you would raise the privilege to deny information to Congress?

Looking at the totality of Trump’s conduct, do you think Trump committed impeachable acts?

Do you favor opening hearings to determine whether impeachment is appropriate?

If Trump committed impeachable acts, must the House impeach him?

What is the risk in allowing a president who has committed the actions that Mueller describes to remain in office?

If an ordinary citizen committed these actions, do you believe he or she would have been indicted for one or more felonies?

If the Senate would not vote to remove Trump and he would claim vindication, would you still recommend impeachment (if you otherwise favor impeachment)? What if you knew it would help Trump in 2020?

A large majority of Americans oppose impeachment. Does that matter to you in deciding whether to impeach Trump?

Do you have concerns about an impeachment vote on strictly partisan lines? How would you address people who voted for Trump and think you are thwarting the will of the people?

What policies or laws do you think are necessary in the wake of the Russia probe and Trump’s efforts to impede the investigation?

Do you believe Attorney General William P. Barr has behaved appropriately and, if not, what action(s) would you recommend be taken?

What action(s), if any, do you think is appropriate to address Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s refusal to produce Trump’s tax returns as requested by the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee?

Frankly, if the candidates aren’t able to answer those simple questions, they really aren’t up to the task of running against Trump. Moreover, it is critical before asking voters to put them in office that they be upfront about what they believe is and is not impeachable conduct and about the degree to which the president must cooperate with Congress in an investigation of him or senior officials. It’s time for them to spell out and defend their views on what is quickly turning into a constitutional standoff.

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: ‘Self-impeachable’ is exactly right

Greg Sargent: Schiff: The case for impeachment hearings is getting stronger

Brian Klaas: It’s time to start impeachment hearings. Today.

Marc A. Thiessen: Impeaching Trump will only help him

Jonathan Capehart: Impeach Trump? Here’s how and when.