* The subpoena cannon just went “boom” again:

A House committee issued subpoenas Friday ordering Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig to turn over President Trump’s tax returns by next Friday at 5 p.m., according to copies of the subpoenas provided by the committee. House Ways and Means Chair Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) authorized the subpoenas following months of disagreements with the Trump administration over whether federal law mandates Congress can obtain the records. “The IRS is under a mandatory obligation to provide the information requested,” the subpoena states. “The IRS has had more than four weeks to comply with the Committee’s straightforward request. Therefore, please see the enclosed subpoena.”... Neal’s subpoenas demand Mnuchin and Rettig turn over Trump’s individual income tax returns, all “administrative files” such as affidavits for those income tax returns, and income tax returns for a number of Trump’s business holdings, such as the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, an umbrella entity that controls dozens of other businesses, such as the Mar-A-Lago club in Florida.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Mnuchin and Rettig defy these subpoenas, all for the higher cause of honoring Trump’s view of himself as above accountability and the law. Is he really worth it, guys? -- gs

* Karoun Demirjian reports that House Democrats are getting pretty fed up:

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee on Friday endorsed the idea of bundling several contempt resolutions against people or entities affiliated with President Trump before having lawmakers vote on them — a sign that House Democrats expect to be stepping up their legal battles with the administration in the coming weeks. “I think it’s a great idea,” Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) told reporters, noting that while such a vote would not happen in the next week, “it’ll be soon.” “Given the unprecedented situation in which the administration’s essentially stonewalling all subpoenas — we’ve never had this before in American history so far as I know — it just makes sense to spend as little floor time as possible and do them together,” Nadler said.

Since the White House has bundled together its own contempt for Congress and the Constitution, it seems only appropriate.

* Vanessa Williams and Colby Itkowitz report that Stacey Abrams is still playing it cool:

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who said this week she hasn’t ruled out running for president in 2020, participated Friday at two foreign policy-focused events in Washington but offered no further indications about her plans. Abrams, who rose to national prominence during her closely watched gubernatorial bid in 2018, instead made several references to the voter suppression that she said she marred her historic campaign to be the nation’s first African American female governor. After narrowly losing that race, Abrams was courted by national Democrats to run for the U.S. Senate and was also floated as a potential No. 2 on a Joe Biden presidential ticket. She turned down the former and dismissed talk of the latter.

Even with all these people running for president, she may still be the most interesting Democrat in America today.

* Rep. Nadler says Robert Mueller will not be testifying to the House Judiciary Committee next week after all, since the committee is still negotiating with the Justice Department.

* Philip Bump examines how spectacularly ignorant President Trump is about how trade works.

* Jim Newell says if you think impeachment is risky for Democrats, consider how risky it is to wait for the election to sort everything out.

* Paul Krugman explains how terrible Trump has been for rural America, where some of his biggest fans are.

* David Dayen reports that while Joe Biden is on the trail talking about his support for labor, his pollster is working for an industry-funded group promoting Trump’s NAFTA 2.0.

* Robbie Gramer reports that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quietly quashed a State Department statement criticizing Russia for its role in supporting an attempted coup in Montenegro.

* Salvador Rizzo examines a Trump administration “fact sheet” on immigration and finds it not so good with the facts.

* Sean Illing talks to right-wing celebrity Ben Shapiro about his new book and finds Shapiro unable to defend much of what’s in it.

* Anita Hill says we need to talk more frankly about sexual violence.

* And Charles Leerhsen describes what it was like to work for Donald Trump as his ghostwriter at the time when he was losing hundreds of millions of dollars.