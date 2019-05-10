

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at her weekly news conference in the U.S. Capitol on May 2 in Washington. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

Chaos in the markets may continue, the result of President Trump’s trade war. “President Trump said on Thursday that the United States would raise tariffs on $200 billion of worth of Chinese goods on Friday morning and begin the process to tax nearly all of China’s imports as he accused Beijing of trying to ‘renegotiate’ a trade deal.”

Congress tries tamp down on Trump-created chaos. “Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Thursday that the House could pursue contempt charges against multiple people in Donald Trump’s orbit — not just Attorney General William Barr — as Democrats look to overcome the president’s blanket effort to hobble their investigations.”

They want cheaper health care, cleaner government and an end to chaos. “Though they’ve attracted little attention, recent public polls have sent clear warning signals that the ambitious agenda of the rejuvenated Democratic left could strain the coalition that carried the party to its sweeping gains in the 2018 election.”

Trying to be measured in the chaotic environment that Trump created isn’t easy. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): “So we will, again this is very methodical, it’s very constitutional-based, it’s very law-based, it’s very factually based. It’s not about pressure, it’s about patriotism.”

His hysterical rhetoric won’t solve the chaos at the border. “The asylum process is an arduous one. Candidates must submit an application explaining why they are seeking asylum, go through a background check — which screens for criminal history — and demonstrate a ‘credible fear’ for returning to their home country. Government data shows that almost 140,000 affirmative asylum applications were received in 2017. Of this number, only 26,568 people were granted asylum."

Even with 22 Democratic candidates, the race is anything but chaotic. There’s a conventional front-runner and then everyone else. “So if you were looking for reasons to be skeptical of [former vice president Joe] Biden, one of them is already scratched off the list: This isn’t going to be a Jeb 2016 campaign. There is broad enthusiasm for him from the start. There’s more to the Joe-mentum: Biden’s new support seems to be coming in large part from Sanders people — his rise has been accompanied by a corresponding drop in Bernie’s polling.”

Less chaos is desirable, but installing a lackey is not. “President Donald Trump plans to nominate Patrick Shanahan, his acting Pentagon chief and a former Boeing Co. executive, as defense secretary to succeed Jim Mattis, who quit in December.”