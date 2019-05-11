

President Cyril Ramaphosa smiles at the end of the results ceremony at the Independent Electoral Commission Results Center in Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday. (Ben Curtis/AP)

Sisonke Msimang is the author of “Always Another Country: A Memoir of Exile and Home” and “The Resurrection of Winnie Mandela.”

More than 25 years ago, I voted for Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress at the South African Consulate in Chicago. Afterward, I called my family to hear about how the day had gone. When I heard the sounds of jubilation in the background — singing and ululating — I couldn’t hold back the tears.

The mood as South Africans took to the polls to elect the ANC and leader Cyril Ramaphosa this week was distinctly less dramatic. Millions of eligible voters did not even bother to turn up at the polls. And many of those who did cast their votes seemed to focus on choosing the party they believed would do the least damage. How else does one explain an electoral win of more than 57 percent by a party that has presided over a more than $70 billion loss in economic growth and 2.5 million fewer jobs than possible over the last decade?

The ANC’s core campaign strategy was to confess to its sins — of which there are many. As senior leaders crisscrossed the country in campaign mode, they apologized and promised not to make the same mistakes.

Voters seem to have accepted their apologies. The ANC outpaced the next-biggest party, the Democratic Alliance, by almost 3 votes to 1. The Economic Freedom Fighters, led by the charismatic Julius Malema, did well to secure nearly 11 percent of the national vote, though this was still a distant third.

In the lead-up to the election, Ramaphosa was treated favorably by media outlets inside and outside the country; the Economist claimed he was “a good man” representing a “bad party.” While his predecessor Jacob Zuma had a fractious relationship with media outlets, Ramaphosa has projected a more open, media-friendly attitude. This has meant that although he has taken a battering from his political opponents during the campaign, he has largely been protected from serious media criticism.

Now that the job is officially his for the next term, the honeymoon must end. On paper, Ramaphosa is the perfect candidate for the cleanup job. He has projected himself as an outsider, the ideal person to lead because he ostensibly has an arm’s-length distance from corruption. In reality, Ramaphosa is the ultimate insider.

In the late 1990s, he served as the secretary-general of the ANC and played a crucial role in negotiating the end of apartheid. As Mandela’s presidency came to an end, he was sidelined and left politics for business, amassing wealth and becoming a notable player in the private sector.

While he avoided scandal, Ramaphosa’s connections to longtime friends in positions of power played a part in his rise. This was emblematic of the formation of an elite class of people who have expanded their wealth considerably since the end of apartheid, while the middle class has hardly grown in a decade.

As such, Ramaphosa’s critics suggest he is especially vulnerable to the seductions of big money. They often point to his involvement in the events leading up to the tragic massacre at Marikana, in which police opened fire on striking mining workers and killed 34 people, as an example of these concerns.

At the time, Ramaphosa served on the board of the mining company Lonmin, which owned the Marikana platinum mine. Emails he wrote to the company’s managers at the time called the strikers “criminals” and seemed to urge a tough stance from management. Though he was officially cleared of wrongdoing by the inquiry into the massacre and has since apologized, many believed him to be complicit.

Today, Ramaphosa continues to be widely respected in business circles. He has been credited with inspiring investor confidence and convincing ratings agencies that the country’s political situation is stable. In Marikana, however, many community members remain angry and Ramaphosa has not visited the area despite calls for him to express his contrition in person.

The gap between these communities — the captains of industry on the one hand and the widows and families of the miners killed in Marikana on the other hand — is large. South Africans are hoping Ramaphosa can bridge the gap. Yet he may be too deeply enmeshed in one group to be able to transcend the very divides he is supposed to help his compatriots navigate.

But as a president who now has a clear mandate, he will have to learn how to do this. If he can muster the courage to bite the hand that has fed him, South Africa’s new president will have a fighting chance at being a leader for all his citizens.

Read more:

Karen Attiah: Trump’s South Africa tweet is a reminder that white supremacy is the original white-collar crime

Sisonke Msimang: Australia’s Trump thinks South Africa’s white farmers need saving

Patrick Gathara: Zuma’s fall sends a lesson to the U.S. — and the GOP — on what resistance looks like

Jeffrey Herbst and Greg Mills: South Africa has reached its Mugabe moment

The Post’s View: A victory for democracy in South Africa