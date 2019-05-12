

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign event in Kermit, W.Va., on Friday. (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Opinion writer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is climbing in the polls — she ranks third nationally in the RealClearPolitics average, less than seven points behind Sen. Bernie Sander (I-Vt.). In New Hampshire, she’s a single point (statistically tie, really) behind South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

She has made headway with a serious of concrete policies on everything from ethics to housing to child care to college-loan forgiveness. But she fits each of these within the overarching theme: The system is rigged for the rich and powerful; it’s time to make government work for people other than the super-rich. She manages to weave in just enough of her own biography (on child-care struggles, in particular) to allow voters to identify with her and feel that she understands their problems.

Last week she landed on the cover of Time magazine, with what could be an informal slogan — “I have a plan for that.” Time observed:

Warren’s policy proposals have become her brand. On the campaign trail, her off-the-cuff phrase “I have a plan for that!” became so ubiquitous that it morphed into a viral applause line; in Iowa, supporters printed the accidental slogan on T-shirts. Her campaign, staffers say, is built on the conviction that voters want substance, not theatrics, and will throw in for the candidate who puts forth serious ideas to create change.

While Warren is known as a fierce progressive, she is also known for sponsoring bipartisan legislation, more than all her rivals with the exception of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former vice president Joe Biden. (“Most recently, Warren collaborated with Republican Cory Gardner of Colorado on legislation pushing for state control of marijuana laws and with Republican Bill Cassidy of Louisiana on an effort to make colleges’ graduation and employment data more transparent,” Time said)

She also gave an impassioned speech on the floor last week, reading from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report and arguing for impeachment hearings to begin. You don’t have to agree with her on impeachment (or other issues) to admire her attention to detail, ability to craft a powerful argument and grounding in constitutional and moral principles.

One could see her pulling ahead of Sanders as voters see a side-by-side comparison in debates between a grouchy socialist (an old-looking grouchy socialist) painting issues with a broad brush and a cheery progressive with an array of left-pleasing policies. Should she finish ahead of Sanders, for example, in New Hampshire (which Sanders won with 60 percent in 2016), one could easily see her dominating the progressive “lane” in the race, battling Biden or another center-left candidate for the nomination.

That, however, is all down the road. For now, she is impressing voters and the media, earning kudos as the most substantive candidate in the race. Her hard work and seriousness are paying off, and contrast with the lazy, ignorant and anti-government mind-set on the right. For all that, we can say, well done, Senator Warren.

Read more:

Greg Sargent: Only one 2020 Democrat fully grasps the threat Trump poses

Jennifer Rubin: Elizabeth Warren has done her homework. Why hasn’t everyone else?

The Post’s View: Elizabeth Warren has the wrong answer to America’s student debt problem

Jennifer Rubin: Why not Warren?

Helaine Olen: Elizabeth Warren wants to make it simpler to file taxes. Good for her.