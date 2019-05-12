

Democratic presidential Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) on Thursday in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “It’s not China that pays tariffs, it’s the American importers, the American companies, that pay what is, in effect, a tax increase, and oftentimes they pass it on to American consumers.”

2. “Donald Trump has shown himself to be the most fiscally irresponsible president we have had in generations. Here’s a guy who’s managed to rack up a $2 trillion deficit at a moment of full employment in the country. It is almost impossible to do that.”

3. “The president of the United States is saying it’s perfectly okay for him — and he’s said this before — to go to the attorney general and get [the Department of Justice] to open an investigation of his rivals. And sadly, this attorney general has turned out to be so . . . partisan and so without — frankly, without integrity — he just might do it.”

4. “We cannot make this the new norm, that if you can’t win an election on your own, it’s fine to seek help from a foreign power.”

5. “This unilateral approach to foreign policy that includes embracing a dictator and taking his word over the American intelligence community is not smart and I believe is not in the best interest of our nation.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.