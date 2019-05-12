Democratic presidential Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) on Thursday in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By Jennifer Rubin
Jennifer Rubin
Opinion writer covering politics and policy, foreign and domestic
Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “It’s not China that pays tariffs, it’s the American importers, the American companies, that pay what is, in effect, a tax increase, and oftentimes they pass it on to American consumers.”

2. “Donald Trump has shown himself to be the most fiscally irresponsible president we have had in generations. Here’s a guy who’s managed to rack up a $2 trillion deficit at a moment of full employment in the country. It is almost impossible to do that.”

3. “The president of the United States is saying it’s perfectly okay for him — and he’s said this before — to go to the attorney general and get [the Department of Justice] to open an investigation of his rivals. And sadly, this attorney general has turned out to be so . . . partisan and so without — frankly, without integrity — he just might do it.”

4. “We cannot make this the new norm, that if you can’t win an election on your own, it’s fine to seek help from a foreign power.”

5. “This unilateral approach to foreign policy that includes embracing a dictator and taking his word over the American intelligence community is not smart and I believe is not in the best interest of our nation.”

