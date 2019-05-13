Opinion writer

* Taylor Telford, Damian Paletta, and Gerry Shih report that everything is going great with the trade war:

President Trump’s efforts to calm investors while he launches a full-scale trade war with China showed signs of cracking Monday, as one of his top advisers admitted the approach could damage the U.S. economy, a Goldman Sachs report predicted it might lead to higher interest rates, and China vowed to impose tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods on June 1. China’s response, announced by its Ministry of Finance, said it targeted “U.S. unilateralism and trade protectionism.” Trump told reporters on Monday he planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next month at the G20 in Osaka, Japan. Trump has used such meetings in the past as a way to reset relations, but there’s a chance that the trade war between the two countries could only intensify over the next few weeks.

“Trade wars are good, and easy to win,” I seem to remember someone saying.

* Katie Galioto reports that President Trump is trying to say the right thing about repeating 2016:

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would agree not to use information stolen from a foreign adversary on the campaign trail because he wouldn’t “need it,” given how the Democratic primary is shaping up. “I don’t need it,” the president said, seated in the Oval Office next to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary. “All I need is the opponents I’m looking at. I’m liking what I see.” Trump’s comment comes amid continued partisan battles over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, a shadow that continues to loom over Washington almost a month after a redacted version of the special counsel’s 448-page report was released to the public.

And if you think he’ll hold to that promise, I’ve got a Trump Tower Moscow you might want to buy a condo in.

* Nancy Pelosi defends Rep. Rashida Tlaib:

Republicans’ desperate attempts to smear @RepRashida & misrepresent her comments are outrageous. President @realDonaldTrump & House GOP should apologize to Rep. Tlaib & the American people for their gross misrepresentations. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 13, 2019

Good to see Pelosi didn’t buckle to the right’s nonsense on this. -- gs

* Eugene Scott looks at Vice President Pence’s attempt to convince Christians that they should cultivate a sense of victimization.

* Eli Saslow has the arresting story of one rural hospital’s desperate fight to keep its doors open and the larger trend towards “health hazard zones” in rural areas it symbolizes.

* Monica Hesse explains why it’s such a problem when men who have no clue how uteruses work try to legislate what goes on there.

* Judd Legum examines the money trail that leads from Amazon to 8chan, the notorious internet home for violent racists.

* Rachael Bade and Seung Min Kim break down the 20 separate investigations the Trump administration is trying to stymie.

* Jonathan Bernstein offers an alarming theory that explains all that stonewalling.

* Eric Boehlert notes that all the Sunday talk shows last weekend ignored the radical new abortion laws sweeping the South, perhaps because all the featured guests were men.

* Susan Demas reports on how the presidential candidates are trying to win Michigan.

* Anna Flag demonstrates that there’s little or no relationship between undocumented immigrants and crime, and if anything they seem to reduce the amount of crime in a neighborhood.

* At the American Prospect, I argued that Trump’s fate is in Democrats’ hands.

* And David Graham, Adrienne Green, Cullen Murphy, and Parker Richards assemble an oral history of Trump’s racism.