

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at the Human Rights Campaign's 14th annual Las Vegas Gala on Saturday. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks about race. “Mr. Buttigieg recalled the experiences of several historically oppressed groups and the political movements that brought greater social and political equality, including Latino farm laborers, black civil rights activists and the early gay rights movement that grew out of the Stonewall rebellion in Greenwich Village. He called for ‘the beginning of a new form of American solidarity’ among people who understand that they live ‘in a society that sees us for what makes us all different.’”

If he wins South Carolina, the race may be over much earlier than expected. “Now that he’s formally entered the race, former Vice President Joe Biden widened his lead in South Carolina among 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, according to a new poll. Biden is preferred by 46 percent of likely S.C. Democratic primary voters, up 14 points from a month ago, according to a Post and Courier-Change Research Poll released Sunday.”

Resisting the race to the left, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) says: “I’m telling you right now: We do not need a president that is going to use their own personal beliefs and tell you which companies we should break up.”

Maybe the presidential race should be between President Trump and his advisers. “White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Sunday contradicted President Trump, saying he didn’t disagree with the characterization that China is not paying the tariffs on goods coming into the U.S.”

If Trump wins the 2020 race, things may get even rockier. “Recent swings in the stock market are threatening to unravel multibillion-dollar bets that rely on calm markets, potentially adding to investors’ jitters over the past week."

In a race mostly about domestic policy, Democrats should pummel Trump on this. “The Pentagon will shift $1.5 billion for President Trump’s border wall from programs that include the military’s next nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile and a plane that provides surveillance and communications to fighter jets while airborne, according to a Defense Department document obtained by The Washington Post.” Unreal.

Here is why Democrats want to race to court: “So, first, the Obama administration made dozens of witnesses available to the Congress, provided numerous thousands of documents . . . But here, the Trump administration has decided to say a blanket no; no to any kind of oversight whatsoever, no witnesses, no documents, no nothing, claiming executive privilege over things that it knows there is no basis for.”