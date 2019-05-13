UP: Number of administration officials to be held in contempt
DOWN: “Constitutional conservatives”
UP: Donald McGahn’s chance to be John Dean
DOWN: Attorney General William P. Barr’s chance to be respected
UP: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.)
DOWN: Republicans attacking Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.)
UP: Former vice president Joe Biden
DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
DOWN: Beto O’Rourke
UP: Cost to consumers from tariffs
DOWN: Economy of red America
UP: President Trump’s foreign policy chaos
DOWN: Trump advisers’ dream of regime changes
UP: "Becoming self-impeachable"
DOWN: Efforts to stop special counsel Robert S. Mueller lll from testifying
UP: Opportunity for Democratic candidates to score points on foreign policy
DOWN: Democratic candidates’ willingness to talk about foreign policy
UP: Stock market volatility
DOWN: Uber’s initial public offering
Read more:
Harry Litman: Trump Jr. is going by the family playbook. This time it may not work.
Julian E. Zelizer: Democrats are complicit if they don’t impeach Trump
George F. Will: The danger of dabbling in protectionism
Anne Applebaum: Trump has the attention span of a gnat. It’s destroying our foreign policy.
The Ranking Committee: The most striking thing about the 2020 race is what’s missing from it