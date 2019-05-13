

Then-White House Counsel Donald McGahn on Capitol Hill.. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Opinion writer

UP: Number of administration officials to be held in contempt

DOWN: “Constitutional conservatives”

UP: Donald McGahn’s chance to be John Dean

DOWN: Attorney General William P. Barr’s chance to be respected

UP: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.)

DOWN: Republicans attacking Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.)

UP: Former vice president Joe Biden

DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

DOWN: Beto O’Rourke

UP: Cost to consumers from tariffs

DOWN: Economy of red America

UP: President Trump’s foreign policy chaos

DOWN: Trump advisers’ dream of regime changes

UP: "Becoming self-impeachable"

DOWN: Efforts to stop special counsel Robert S. Mueller lll from testifying

UP: Opportunity for Democratic candidates to score points on foreign policy

DOWN: Democratic candidates’ willingness to talk about foreign policy

UP: Stock market volatility

DOWN: Uber’s initial public offering

Read more:

Harry Litman: Trump Jr. is going by the family playbook. This time it may not work.

Julian E. Zelizer: Democrats are complicit if they don’t impeach Trump

George F. Will: The danger of dabbling in protectionism

Anne Applebaum: Trump has the attention span of a gnat. It’s destroying our foreign policy.

The Ranking Committee: The most striking thing about the 2020 race is what’s missing from it