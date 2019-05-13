

John S. Gray is a Republican candidate for Prince William County Board of Supervisors. (JenniferLynn Studios)

Just a short while ago, Virginia Republicans has reason to believe their political future was getting brighter.

Those hopes didn’t survive the spring.

Let’s go back to those heady days, just a month or so ago, when Republicans seemed to be getting out of their own way for the first time in years. Scandals and embarrassment swirled around and almost consumed their Democratic counterparts. The General Assembly session was broadly successful. And a touch of diversity appeared in the ranks of GOP legislative candidates.

And President Trump’s legal perils, while nowhere near being over, have become less overwhelming. For Virginia Republicans, some of whom paid a high price for sharing a party label with the president, even a small reprieve from his problems is most welcome.

Yep, things were looking fairly good. Not perfect. But orders of magnitude better than they were on election night 2018, when Corey A. Stewart was finally dispatched in the Senate race and three Republican House incumbents lost their reelection bids.

But there are a few recent signs that the good times are over.

The biggest and most bizarre: A contested race for the GOP nomination in the 97th House of Delegates race.

The incumbent, Del. Chris Peace, voted for Medicaid expansion back in 2018. Quite understandably, that vote didn’t sit well with many rank-and-file Republicans.

Peace made a public effort to justify his change of heart on Medicaid expansion, including an op-ed citing scripture and Cicero to bolster his case. It changed nothing. Peace became a political heretic, and the GOP does not tolerate political heretics — unless they have the heft, political skills and institutional influence of, say, a Del. Terry Kilgore, whose change of heart on Medicaid expansion all but guaranteed the House would pass it. Kilgore is running unopposed for reelection.

After a byzantine series of meetings, skirmishes, disagreements, interventions and an ersatz nominating convention the state party refuses to recognize, it looks like Peace lost his reelection bid to challenger Scott Wyatt.

Or not. According to Peace and the Republican Party of Virginia, as well as the 97th District’s Republican Committee, there will be a firehouse primary June 1 to determine the nominee.

There’s a possibility, then, the GOP could have two candidates claiming to be the nominee. Should this happen, there will be appeals, more appeals, recriminations and accusations.

That’s not a good look for the GOP.

But it gets even uglier, because the Peace imbroglio has brought Republican senators into direct conflict with their party leadership and House Speaker Kirk Cox.

Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment decided to make an example of Peace, circulating a flier at one meeting that “singled out Peace as the only Republican in the greater Richmond area who voted to ‘expand Obamacare.’”

Worse for Peace (and GOP unity in general), Sens. Ryan McDougal and David Suetterlein were part of the convention that tossed Peace.

If it all seems a bit confusing, that’s because it is. Heading into the November elections, the GOP needed to do a few things well: stay on message (responsible adults, no drama, no embarrassments) and put the focus on the Democrats.

Instead, Republicans have reverted to their recent type: score-settling is in, and how it all looks to normal folks is irrelevant.

And lest we forget, in the much larger and more electorally significant Prince William County, Republicans decided to nominate John S. Gray for County Board chairman.

That’s the job Stewart held for more than a decade but is surrendering after three failed statewide campaigns.

Gray’s campaign looks to be in the Stewart mold — right down to the MAGA backdrop.

That’s not going to be an easy sell in a rapidly changing county that went for Democrats Hillary Clinton (in the 2016 presidential election), Ralph Northam (in the 2017 gubernatorial election) and Tim Kaine (in the 2018 Senate election) in successive statewide contests.

Things looked so good in April. Maybe they will again for the GOP — once it is through with its current self-destructive binge.