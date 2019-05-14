Opinion writer

* Damian Paletta, Erica Werner, and Taylor Telford report that the very stable genius has everything under control:

President Trump on Tuesday rushed to placate furious farmers and Senate Republicans about his escalating trade war with China, with lawmakers now considering a package of fresh bailout funds to quell a rebellion in agricultural states. The fresh uproar came as farmers, lawmakers, business executives, and global investors are looking to Trump for clues on how far he intends to take the trade showdown with China. On Monday, Trump suggested the standoff could last years and lead to structural changes in the global economy. On Tuesday, Trump offered conflicting forecasts, musing that a deal could come in the next month but also predicting a furious economic battle with Beijing.

So much winning we’re all getting tired of winning.

* Andrew Desiderio and Kyle Cheney report that Trump’s effort to have the courts keep his financial records secret is not off to a good start:

A federal judge raised pointed doubts Tuesday about arguments by President Donald Trump’s legal team that a Democratic effort to subpoena Trump’s financial records was an invalid exercise of congressional power. Amit Mehta, a U.S. District Court judge in Washington, indicated that he would have trouble ruling that Congress’ goal in accessing the president’s records was unconstitutional — as Trump’s lawyers have argued — and he underscored that he believes Congress has a significant “informing function” that doesn’t necessarily require an explicit legislative purpose to justify an investigation involving the president. “Does Congress have to do that — do they have to identify a bill in advance? The Supreme Court has said the opposite,” Mehta said during a round of questioning with Trump’s attorney William Consovoy during a hearing.

They really have no legal leg to stand on here, other than the principle of “The Supreme Court will do what I want because I’m a Republican.”

* Elizabeth Warren has turned down an offer from Fox News to appear in a town hall, calling the network a “hate-for-profit racket that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists.”

* Sen Chris Murphy and Rep. Jim Himes warn that Trump is pushing us toward a war with Iran.

* Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Jan Schakowsky warn that we’re not doing enough to combat white nationalism.

* Ed Kilgore looks at the Democratic plan to deal with the asylum crisis and makes a good case that Dems enter this debate against Trump with the stronger hand.

* Simon Rosenberg has a good Twitter thread explaining why the big picture shows that Trump’s actions toward Putin more than justify the latest round of House investigations.

* Francis Wilkinson is right about this: Attorney General Barr is laying out the welcome mat for foreign interference in the 2020 election.

* Ryan Goodman and Alex Potcovaru usefully break down all the misconduct committed by Trump’s attorneys that is revealed in the Mueller report.

* E.J. Dionne and William Galston offer a short primer on socialism for the curious and confused.

* Here’s the video announcing Montana governor Steve Bullock’s bid for the presidency.

* And Shahien Nasiripour reports that Trump Tower has become one of New York’s least desirable luxury buildings, its occupancy rate falling as it struggles to sell apartments nobody wants anymore.