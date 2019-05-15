Opinion writer

* The Trump administration’s response to white supremacy online appears to be “Eh, whatever”:

The United States on Wednesday broke with 18 governments and top American tech firms by declining to endorse a New Zealand-led response to the live-streamed shootings at two Christchurch mosques, saying free-speech concerns prevented the White House from formally signing onto the largest campaign to date targeting extremism online. The “Christchurch Call," unveiled at an international gathering in Paris, commits foreign countries and tech giants to be more vigilant about the spread of hate on social media. It reflects heightened global frustrations with the inability of Facebook, Google and Twitter to restrain hateful posts, photos and videos that have spawned real-world violence.

“Hateful posts, photos, and videos” describes a good portion of the Trump 2020 online strategy, so of course they don’t want to restrict them.

* Trump is set to take new steps to show that he doesn’t hate immigrants:

President Trump on Wednesday warned again about the dangers of undocumented immigrants, signaling no plans to temper his rhetoric even as he prepares to unveil a broad proposal aimed at balancing public perception of his administration’s hard line agenda. Trump is scheduled to use a Rose Garden speech on Thursday to throw his support behind a plan developed by his son-in-law and White House adviser, Jared Kushner, to move U.S. immigration toward a “merit-based system” that prioritizes high-skilled workers...there appears to be no clear path toward advancing the plan through Congress. But White House aides emphasized that Trump is enthusiastically on board with an effort to demonstrate that he endorses legal immigration to help American companies even as he has railed against other groups, including immigrant families seeking asylum and refugees.

Let’s not forget that Trump has tried to dramatically slash legal immigration and has taken all kinds of steps to try to reduce the numbers who can legally gain asylum and refugee status here. -- gs

* John Bresnahan and Heather Caygle report that House Democrats won’t be holding floor votes to hold Attorney General Barr or anyone else in contempt any time soon.

* Jacqueline Alemany reports that Democrats increasingly believe the damage he’s doing to the Midwest economy with his trade war is creating a political opening for them.

* A new Quinnipiac poll shows most of the Democrats tested beating Trump in Pennsylvania, with Joe Biden enjoying the largest margin.

* John Harwood talks to Rep. Jerrold Nadler and finds that he is as reluctant as ever to contemplate impeachment hearings, though he acknowledges that Trump is making them “increasingly difficult” to avoid.

* Ed Kilgore argues that the GOP’s slide into extremism was underway long before Trump and will continue after he’s gone.

* Tim Mak reports that as leaked documents show lavish spending by the leadership of the NRA, employees say they’ve been subjected to “low wages, pension problems and a culture of fear.”

* Conservative Philip Klein argues that Joe Biden is wrong, the GOP isn’t going to have an “epiphany” and become bipartisan -- indeed, neither party will.

* Glenn Kessler takes apart a litany of Trump tweets about trade.

* Quinta Jurecic points out that if Democrats don’t launch an impeachment inquiry into Trump, he will happily fill the void with an expansion of his lawlessness -- in fact, that’s already happening.

* Joe Davidson reports that the number of voters purged from the rolls has surged in recent years as Republicans have become more aggressive about voter suppression.

* Ian Millhiser predicts that the Supreme Court is going to strike down Roe v. Wade next summer.

* And Elaina Plott reports that when Trump issues ludicrous orders, administration aides routinely ignore them and hope he’ll just forget all about it, which he often does.