Wait until the price hikes hit consumers. “Tariffs Are Starting to Look Like the Goal, Not a Tool, for Trump.” It’s a tax, remember.

This will not be a hit with farmers, businesses or ordinary voters. “To make the case for his trade war, and to measure his administration’s success in it, [President] Trump is relying on blatant falsehoods and misconceptions. Taking those falsehoods as truths and those misconceptions as correct—accepting Trump’s theory of trade, that is—the United States might be stronger, the deals might be phenomenal, and the trade war might be good and easy to win. But the Chinese have not yet backed down, and show no signs of doing so.”

This is why Trump is such a hit in Russia. He’s President Vladimir Putin’s best propagandist. “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo clashed with his Russian counterpart on Tuesday over Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election, with both men pointing fingers at the other as the U.S. ramps up its preparations for next year’s presidential election.” Unfortunately, Trump’s bootlicking only encourages Putin.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) hit this out of the park as far as the base is concerned — and dinged Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the process. "Hate-for-profit works only if there’s profit, so Fox News balances a mix of bigotry, racism, and outright lies with enough legit journalism to make the claim to advertisers that it’s a reputable news outlet. It’s all about dragging in ad money — big ad money.” Good for her.

If Trump hits Iran militarily, it’ll make the Iraq War look like a walk in the park. “Despite the similarities, a conflict with Iran would not simply be a redux of the 2003 war with Iraq. It would be quite different in many ways — and it would almost certainly be substantially worse. Present-day Iran is a significantly different country compared to Iraq in 2003. The way it would fight a war is very different, too.” Read the whole thing.

When they hit him with process questions, he needs to change the subject. Otherwise you get this: “Former congressman Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday acknowledged that the Vanity Fair cover declaring his candidacy was a misstep, telling hosts of The View that it was ‘the perception of privilege.’ ” He was supposed to be talking substance, right?

Pete Buttigieg hit exactly the right note. “Immigrants and refugees are not a problem that we need to handle, they are an asset to our nation and an essential part of the fabric of this country — our policies must reflect that.”