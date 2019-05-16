Opinion writer

* John Wagner, Seung Min Kim, Josh Dawsey, and David Nakamura report on the latest immigration “plan” from the Trump administration:

President Trump unveiled a new immigration plan Thursday to move U.S. immigration toward a “merit-based system” that prioritizes high-skilled workers over those with family already in the country. The plan, which does not address the fate of young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, stands little chance of advancing in Congress, where lawmakers of both parties have greeted it with skepticism. “Today we are presenting a clear contrast,” Trump said in a speech at the White House’s Rose Garden. “Democrats are proposing open borders, lower wages and, frankly, lawless chaos. We are proposing an immigration plan that puts the jobs, wages and safety of American workers first. Our proposal is pro-American, pro-immigrant and pro-worker. It’s just common sense.” Providing protections from deportations for such young immigrants, known as “dreamers,” has been a leading priority for Democrats since Trump sought to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

I have to say, the provision that allows Stephen Miller to personally stick every immigrant with a cattle prod seems a little harsh to me.

* Daryna Krasnolutska, Kateryna Choursina, and Stephanie Baker report that Ukraine’s chief prosecutor has bad news for Rudy Giuliani:

Ukraine’s prosecutor general said in an interview that he had no evidence of wrongdoing by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden or his son, despite a swirl of allegations by President Donald Trump’s lawyer. The controversy stems from diplomatic actions by Biden while his son, Hunter Biden, sat on the board of Burisma Group, one of the country’s biggest private gas companies. As vice president, Biden pursued an anti-corruption policy in Ukraine in 2016 that included a call for the resignation of the country’s top prosecutor who had previously investigated Burisma. Yuriy Lutsenko, the current prosecutor general, said that neither Hunter Biden nor Burisma were now the focus of an investigation. He added, however, that he was planning to offer details to U.S. Attorney General William Barr about Burisma board payments so American authorities could check whether Hunter Biden paid U.S. taxes on the income. “I do not want Ukraine to again be the subject of U.S. presidential elections,” Lutsenko said in an interview Tuesday in his office in Kiev. “Hunter Biden did not violate any Ukrainian laws -- at least as of now, we do not see any wrongdoing. A company can pay however much it wants to its board.” He said if there is a tax problem, it’s not in Ukraine.

Wait, are you saying that Rudy Giuliani might not be an authoritative source on this issue? Unpossible!

* Juliet Eilperin and Brady Dennis report that according to the EPA’s inspector general, former administrator Scott Pruitt billed the taxpayer for nearly $124,000 in improper expenses.

* Rachel Cohen reports on the Republican push to make it so home health care workers are less likely to join unions.

* Edward-Isaac Dovere talks to Kamala Harris about how she views the process of running for president and how she’s approaching it.

* Sean Illing talks to experts who help us understand whether we’re really in a constitutional crisis.

* Jason Sattler explains how that Elizabeth Warren’s policies and pronouncements show that she understands this moment better than any other Democratic candidate does.

* Ruth Ben-Ghiat argues that Trump’s friendship with Viktor Orbán shows that his brand of illiberal democracy has a home in the U.S.

* Sarah Ferris reports on how House Democrats are trying to pressure Mitch McConnell to hold votes on their signature democracy reform agenda.

* John Stoehr warns that beating Trump is not going to solve the problems that have been created in the last few years.

* Jamil Smith eviscerates Ben Carson for his role in carrying out Trump’s racist agenda.

* A new Gallup poll shows that the Postal Service is the most popular federal agency.

* And a good column from Margaret Sullivan, who argues the media need to stop amplifying Trump’s juvenile nicknames for his opponents.