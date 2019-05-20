Media critic

The media-political cognoscenti have spent the past few months debating the merits of Fox News and, specifically, its so-called division between opinion and news programming. Network proponents cite that split as a reason hosts such as Bret Baier, Chris Wallace and Martha MacCallum — news-side talent — can be trusted to host a Democratic debate, even while opinion-side stalwarts such as Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham team up for a block of pro-Trump programming. Critics say the whole darn thing is corrupt.

Now Fox News fans speak, via video compiled by the Erik Wemple Blog last week at the inaugural Fox Nation summit in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The takeaway? Sean Hannity matters. Laura Ingraham matters. Tucker Carlson matters. The three co-hosts of “Fox & Friends” matter.

But the news people? They draw a collective “meh” from the Fox News faithful.

A big thanks to Joy Sharon Yi and Kate Woodsome of the Post Opinions video squad.

