Congress had better find a way to retain its power to declare war. “‘I get the same intel:’ Iran threat exaggerated by GOP hawks, Rep. Gallego says.”

Congress needs to find witnesses and documents to explain this. “Anti-money laundering specialists at Deutsche Bank recommended in 2016 and 2017 that multiple transactions involving legal entities controlled by [President] Donald J. Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, be reported to a federal financial-crimes watchdog.”

Can Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) find her voice? “This is nothing short of an all-out assault on women’s reproductive freedom, an effort to take away our basic human rights and civil rights.”

Businesses find trade wars problematic. “Spending on factories, equipment and other capital goods slowed in the first quarter among a broad cross-section of large, U.S.-listed firms, highlighting investor concerns that a key driver of economic growth is fading.”

Americans in red America begin to find out Trump doesn’t have their interests at heart. “Farmers in the heartland, many of whom backed Trump because of his promise to rein in the top US economic competitor, are anxious about the threat of renewed retaliatory tariffs after China canceled purchases of US soybeans last year.”

Trump finds himself without friends, unsurprisingly. “As tensions surged this week over Iran, it became clear the American president was going it alone. Efforts to ramp up the U.S. military presence in the Middle East -- expediting the deployment of a carrier battle group and sending a Patriot anti-missile battery and bomber squadron -- generated as much alarm among allies as did U.S. claims of escalating threats from Iran. Scattered statements of support for the U.S. were folded in with concern over uncertainty about where Trump’s strategy was headed.”

You won’t find any concrete military plans for Iran. “Three U.S. military officials involved in planning and overseeing military forces in the region tell TIME that no actual, executable plan, or anything like it, exists for a large-scale troop deployment to the Gulf.”