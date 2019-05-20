

Twenty-four 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are seen in a combination from file photos (L-R top row): U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala D. Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand and Michael Bennet and former U.S. senator Mike Gravel. (L-R middle row): Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, U.S. Reps. Tulsi Gabbard, John Delaney, Eric Swalwell, Tim Ryan, Seth Moulton, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and former vice president Joe Biden. (L-R bottom row): South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. (Reuters File Photo/Reuters)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “There are a lot of dangers we face around the globe because we have a weak commander-in-chief in Donald Trump and that’s why in this race, I’m taking him on.”

2. “What we’re learning is that the progressive - activist Twitterverse doesn’t necessarily reflect the larger Democratic universe..”

3. “I don’t support the Alabama law. I think something much more toward the center makes a lot more sense."

4. “The guy that cleans this very building paid more in taxes last year than Amazon did with $10 billion in profits.”

5. “f you watched his campaign speech launch, he’s running a general election strategy here.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: Why Justin Amash stands alone

The Post Opinions Ranking Committee: The most striking thing about the 2020 race is what’s missing from it

Jennifer Rubin: Trump’s biggest problems for 2020: Joe Biden and women