Who said it?
1. “There are a lot of dangers we face around the globe because we have a weak commander-in-chief in Donald Trump and that’s why in this race, I’m taking him on.”
2. “What we’re learning is that the progressive - activist Twitterverse doesn’t necessarily reflect the larger Democratic universe..”
3. “I don’t support the Alabama law. I think something much more toward the center makes a lot more sense."
4. “The guy that cleans this very building paid more in taxes last year than Amazon did with $10 billion in profits.”
5. “f you watched his campaign speech launch, he’s running a general election strategy here.”
