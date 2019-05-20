UP: Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.)
DOWN: Sen. Lindsey O.Graham (R-S.C.)
UP: Restraining advisers beating the drums for war against Iran
DOWN: Pardoning troops convicted of war crimes
UP: Pain from tariffs
DOWN: President Trump’s grasp of basic trade concepts
UP: Backlash to abortion bans
DOWN: Trump’s support among women
UP: Size of Democratic presidential field
DOWN: Number of presidential candidates in double digits
UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
DOWN: Beto O’Rourke’s attempt at “reset”
UP: Passage of the Equality Act
DOWN: Chances of Equality Act passing the Senate
UP: Former vice president organization
DOWN: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
UP: Need for comprehensive immigration reform
DOWN: Trump’s immigration plan
UP: Pundits discovering the Democratic Party isn’t all made up of far-left activists
DOWN: A primary strategy of running left to catch up with a self-declared socialist
Read more:
Jennifer Rubin: Why Justin Amash stands alone
David Von Drehle: This month’s abortion laws are anything but conservative
Christine Emba: I have an announcement. I’m not running for president.