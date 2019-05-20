

Abortion-rights activists react after Missouri lawmakers approved sweeping anti-abortion legislation on Friday in Jefferson, Mo. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

UP: Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.)

DOWN: Sen. Lindsey O.Graham (R-S.C.)

UP: Restraining advisers beating the drums for war against Iran

DOWN: Pardoning troops convicted of war crimes

UP: Pain from tariffs

DOWN: President Trump’s grasp of basic trade concepts

UP: Backlash to abortion bans

DOWN: Trump’s support among women

UP: Size of Democratic presidential field

DOWN: Number of presidential candidates in double digits

UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

DOWN: Beto O’Rourke’s attempt at “reset”

UP: Passage of the Equality Act

DOWN: Chances of Equality Act passing the Senate

UP: Former vice president organization

DOWN: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio

UP: Need for comprehensive immigration reform

DOWN: Trump’s immigration plan

UP: Pundits discovering the Democratic Party isn’t all made up of far-left activists

DOWN: A primary strategy of running left to catch up with a self-declared socialist

