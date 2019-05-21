

Then-White House counsel Donald McGahn, listens as he attends a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington last year. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Flat-out obstruction: “The White House on Monday blocked former counsel Donald McGahn from testifying to Congress, the latest act of defiance in the ongoing war between House Democrats and President Trump.” Let’s see if McGahn shows up anyway.

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) gives a tutorial on obstruction. “In fact, obstruction of justice does not require the prosecution of an underlying crime, and there is a logical reason for that. Prosecutors might not charge a crime precisely *because* obstruction of justice denied them timely access to evidence that could lead to a prosecution.”

Is McGahn going to be party to obstruction? Ian Bassin tweets: “So Don McGahn is a member of the bar. He is a partner at the law firm Jones Day. Does Jones Day believe their partners should ignore subpoenas?”

“Unsettled”? Mercy me -- next they’ll be deeply disturbed by outright obstruction. “Institutionalist-minded Republicans are increasingly uncomfortable with the far-reaching arguments Trump and his lawyers are using to make their case, amid fears the claims of near-immunity from congressional scrutiny will set dangerous precedents.” If only they belonged to some body that could take action.

While Trump boosts the obstruction case against himself, there’s trouble from another investigation. “Federal prosecutors in New York are scrutinizing tens of thousands of documents relating to Donald Trump’s inauguration in a sign that the investigation into the committee’s finances is advancing.”

When they address Trump’s obstruction, Democrats can open up badly needed oversight hearings on other fronts against the most financially corrupt administration in 100 years. “Any other president would likely have fired Cabinet officials facing the same scandals at [HUD Secretary Ben] Carson and [Commerce Secretary Wilbur] Ross—out of simple political expediency, if not out of any moral conviction. But Trump sets the tone for his administration. He stands accused of personally profiting from his public work, especially through the Trump International Hotel in D.C., though other parts of his empire have struggled during his presidency.” Read the whole thing.

Along with obstruction this should be included in any articles of impeachment. “President Trump, who seems to see himself as a decidedly pro-military president, has issued one pardon and begun publicly musing about more of them for convicted American war criminals. It is difficult to think of an action he could take that would be more harmful to our military.”