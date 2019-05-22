

The CIA Memorial Wall in the lobby of the CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Jeremy Butler is chief executive of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

The Central Intelligence Agency held its annual ceremony Tuesday to honor those in its ranks who have died in the line of duty. For each fallen officer, a star is placed on the CIA’s Memorial Wall, recognizing that they “gave their lives in the service of their country.”

One of the stars from 2014 raised some controversy recently. It represents Ranya Abdelsayed, who died by suicide in Afghanistan less than 48 hours before she was set to head home after a difficult year-long deployment. CIA memorial stars are reserved for those whose deaths are of a heroic nature, or resulted from enemy actions or hazardous conditions. But some are questioning whether Abdelsayed’s death was truly heroic or deserving of a star.

We can never know for sure why she chose to end her life, but former CIA director John Brennan, who made the decision to include her star on the wall, told The Post that he believed her death was “a direct result of her work and her dedication in a very difficult overseas environment.” If that was the case, it would be similar to the injuries suffered by veterans who returned from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan with post-traumatic stress disorder. The conversation about whether Abdelsayed deserves a star perpetuates a fear and insecurity that many veterans carry with them: that experiencing the effects of trauma is somehow unheroic or not a natural result from enemy actions or hazardous conditions.

Suffering from trauma is not a sign of weakness or a failure of an individual’s resilience. It is an injury. Exposure to trauma rewires the brain, potentially affecting our ability to make rational assessments of the world around us.

The effect of trauma on the brain is no different from a torn anterior cruciate ligament’s impact on mobility. And, just as an ACL can heal with the help of treatment and a long, uncomfortable rehabilitation process, a brain can rewire itself to recover from trauma. There is hope for those who have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and for those who are suffering from the effects of trauma, even without a diagnosis.

When we question the validity of these kinds of injuries, we do a great injustice to the men and women who serve our country in conflicts overseas. We also risk pushing these injuries underground and dissuading people from seeking help. Mental-health injuries are a natural and predictable result of charging Americans with the defense of our nation. We reward those service members who are physically injured in battle with Purple Hearts, yet we stigmatize and question the sacrifices of those whose brains are injured by the same battle experience.

It is time to put an end to this double standard. Our nation is struggling with a veteran suicide crisis. Twenty veterans and service members die by suicide a day, and more than half of them have diagnosed mental-health injuries. As shocking as the veteran suicide statistic is, it does not include countless brave Americans who deploy to overseas conflicts, such as members of the intelligence community and contractors. We lost Abdelsayed in theater, but we lose many more once they return home, still feeling the effects of injuries incurred abroad.

This one star on CIA’s wall is an important step in the right direction. Let us stop stigmatizing and recognize trauma injuries for what they are. When we plan for war, we plan for physical casualties, and we plan to honor the sacrifices made by those who are injured. We need to think similarly about mental-health injuries. It is only by talking about these issues constructively and accurately that we will make inroads in addressing the public-health crisis of suicide.

Abdelsayed deserves her star on CIA’s Memorial Wall. Let us all work toward giving hope to those suffering from trauma injuries and preventing more stars like hers from appearing on our memorials.

Read more:

Nathan Fletcher: Veterans with mental-health injuries deserve Purple Hearts, too

Tim Madigan: Their war ended 70 years ago. Their trauma didn’t.

The Post’s View: The Pentagon had its chance to fix sexual misconduct. Time for Congress to intervene.

Sara Darehshori: Here’s what the military can do to address its sexual assault crisis