* Another day, another loss for President Trump at the hands of a federal judge:

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request by President Trump to block congressional subpoenas for his banking records, dealing the latest blow to the president in his bid to battle Democratic investigations into his personal finances. The decision in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York could clear the way for Deutsche Bank and Capital One to hand over the president’s financial records to Democrats in the House. Trump’s attorneys could appeal the decision. ... The ruling comes two days after a federal judge in Washington rejected the Trump legal team’s argument in a separate case seeking to block the House Oversight Committee’s demands for records from Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA.

Great news. Such victories may take the energy out of the push for an impeachment inquiry, but it remains to be seen how many of all these pushes in court succeed, and even more important, how quickly they bear oversight fruit. -- gs

* Jeff Stein reports that Democrats in Trump’s home state are giving Congress a helping hand:

New York state’s legislature on Wednesday approved a bill to allow the state to give Congress President Trump’s state tax returns, which could allow U.S. House members to review portions of the president’s financial records. The bill now heads to New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), who has expressed support for the effort and is expected to sign it into law. It’s unclear whether House Democrats will request the state records, after a spokesman for the House Ways and Means Committee said the state documents may not be relevant to the committee’s investigation. The records would have to be requested by the committee for them to be turned over. Their disclosure by state officials could also be challenged in court.

I’m sure other committees would be interested even if Ways and Means isn’t.

* S.V. Date reports that taxpayers have already shelled out over $100 million so Donald Trump can play golf.

* Steve Wamhoff, Jessica Schieder, and Meg Wiehe report that the tax plans offered recently by Democrats are the inverse of the 2017 GOP plan: lots of benefits for the middle and lower class, not much for the rich and corporations.

* Kurt Bardella says Trump’s tantrum today proves that Democratic investigations are having an impact.

* Jonathan Bernstein explains why Trump’s stubbornly stable and historically low approval rating bodes ill for him.

* Julian Zelizer argues that at this point, if Democrats don’t impeach Trump, they will be putting party over country.

* David Corn runs through all the mistakes Democrats have made in the Russia scandal, and asks: Are they blowing it?

* Eric Boehlert argues that the press must be crystal clear with the American people about the fact that we no longer have an attorney general.

* Today Trump claimed he doesn’t “do cover ups.” As Steve Benen illustrates by citing multiple contrary examples, this is only true “if one overlooks his many cover-ups.”

* Philip Klein points out that Trump is making it harder and harder for Nancy Pelosi to avoid an impeachment inquiry.

* Laura Vozzella and Jim Morrison report that investigators have been unable to determine whether it’s Virginia governor Ralph Northam in that blackface photo.

* And Lisa Hymas and Ted MacDonald report that ABC News gave more airtime to the royal baby in one week than they devoted to climate change in all of 2018.