President Trump lost the first real battle in his war against Congress. “President Donald Trump’s lawyers wasted no time in filing an appeal of a judge’s ruling that could lead to Congress receiving years of the president’s tax and financial records.”

Did the Justice Department blink in the war against the separation of powers? “The Justice Department is trying to stave off an ‘enforcement action’ against Attorney General William Barr this week, making a rare offer to have the House Intelligence Committee review materials from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report if House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff agrees to back down.” So a finding of contempt is a powerful tool after all.

All but one Republican will allow Trump to wage war on democracy. Stephen Colbert nails it: “Now, I know I give the GOP a hard time and often imply that you’re a spineless group of self-interested toadies who would rather see the country destroyed than stand up to an out of control narcissistic toddler. I was wrong . . . about one of you.”

Trump went to war against Obamacare and lost the House. Rerun? “Health care was the most important issue across all three groups: 45% of Democrats, 30% of Republicans and 31% of independents ranked it their No. 1 issue from a list of six that were shown. For Republicans, 29% said the economy was the No. 1 issue and 28% immigration.”

The war on abortion rights may well backfire. “Abortion-rights campaigners, including Democrats seeking their party’s 2020 presidential nomination, rallied at the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to protest new restrictions on abortion passed by Republican-dominated legislatures in eight states.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) declared war on a “rigged” system, but smartly encompasses race. “Warren’s early 2020 platform has reflected a need to remedy that difference — and higher education is not the only arena where her policy approach addresses America’s legacy of discrimination. From housing to health care, her message, in many ways, intentionally places an emphasis on race and wealth. . . . But what Warren is doing this spring is unique: She is offering a detailed body of policy to go alongside platitudes.” Sadly, making policy proposals is novel.

Being on China’s side while we’re in the middle of a trade war is inadvisable. “House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) blocked a bipartisan attempt to limit Chinese companies from contracting with U.S. transit systems, a move that benefited a Chinese government-backed manufacturer with a plant in his district, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.”