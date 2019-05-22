

This is a tale of two Republican nomination battles, one in the Shenandoah Valley’s 24th Senate District, and the other in Central Virginia’s 97th House District.

It’s not necessarily a new story. Republicans have been handbagging one another in nominating contests since becoming a majority party more than 20 years ago.

Almost always, the contests have featured a senior GOP incumbent who engaged in some sort of ideological heresy squaring off against a self-proclaimed tribune of the freedom loving, GOP-creed obsessed base.

And so it is in the 24th District, where General Assembly fixture Sen. Emmett Hanger faces a spirited challenge from Tina Freitas, wife of Del. (and possible statewide candidate) Nick Freitas.

Hanger’s heresy: He was one of four Republican Senators to vote for Medicaid expansion.

He didn’t just vote for it. As I wrote in the aftermath of that vote, Hanger was “the leader, prime defender and main strategist for getting expansion through the GOP-controlled Senate.”

But as with any long-time incumbent, an actual voting record offers a wealth of material for a challenger to mine.

And that’s exactly what Freitas has done, dinging Hanger for being a pro-lifer in name only, a school-tax hiker and a fair-weather gun-rights backer.

It’s all fairly standard stuff, right down to the endorsements from the right (and more interestingly, from once-and-future statewide candidate Pete Snyder).

Aside from the not-so-subtle jabs at Hanger’s age (he’s 70), the Freitas campaign has stayed on message and out of the mud.

For his part, Hanger is running as the “neighbor you can trust” and “legislator you can depend on." He’s the guy who “may not always agree” with you all the time but who hopes “we can always respect one another and grow together.”

Not exactly fighting words. Then again, this folksy approach has kept Hanger safely ensconced in the Senate since 1995 and the General Assembly since 1982.

It’s a far cry from the vitriol Virginia Republicans have served up in past Senate primaries.

In 2003, for example, GOP Sens. John Chichester, Tommy Norment and Russ Potts faced ”vicious” challenges from the right. None of the challenges succeeded, and all three incumbents went on to win their general election contests.

While it’s difficult to say how the Hanger-Freitas contest will end, Hanger has a few advantages.

First, the 24th District contest is a state-run primary not a party-run convention. That means Hanger will likely get some Democratic support (which rankles some folks to no end).

Hanger also has a more than 4-1 fundraising advantage over Freitas, according to the most recent reports. While a big warchest does not guarantee victory (just ask Eric Cantor), it certainly doesn’t hurt. Nor do his name recognition, experience and the simple fact that this race hasn’t gone off the rails.

Which brings us to the race that hasn’t just gone off the rails but is burning the whole track down: the 97th House of Delegates race.

I wrote just a few days ago this bizarre race between Del. Chris Peace and Hanover Supervisor Scott Wyatt posed a threat to the GOP’s 2019 election strategy.

It’s managed to get much worse.

The 1st Congressional District GOP Committee ruled Monday that the 97th Legislative District Committee’s decision to cancel a party nominating convention in favor of a firehouse primary was incorrect.

Because Wyatt won the convention, he’s the nominee, right? Maybe not.

The legislative committee earlier decided to delay hearing an appeal of its ruling until June 5 -- after the June 1 after the firehouse primary has occurred.

The Peace campaign believes the 1st District’s actions, then, are meaningless, and it’s going ahead with the June 1 vote. Wyatt says he’s the nominee.

The recriminations and anger will linger regardless of who becomes the official GOP nominee.

Which could all redound to the benefit of Kevin Washington, the sole Democrat running for the seat.

Washington’s candidacy would be normally be quixotic in the overwhelmingly Republican 97th. But local Republicans seem more determined than ever to make Washington a real contender.