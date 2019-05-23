

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Opinion writer

President Trump loses again. “A federal judge on Wednesday rejected President Trump’s request to block his longtime lender, Deutsche Bank, from complying with congressional subpoenas. . . . The ruling was the second setback this week for Mr. Trump’s efforts to prevent the release of his financial records, a central issue in his fight against Democrats who won control of the House of Representatives last year.”

And then Trump loses in the New York state legislature. “Democrats in New York state passed a pair of bills Wednesday that would allow Congress to get hold of President Donald Trump’s state tax returns amid an escalating fight with top administration officials over access to the President’s federal returns.”

I suspect he is going to lose on this one, too, and then wind up in contempt of Congress. “Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday dismissed an internal IRS memo concluding it is ‘mandatory’ for the IRS to turn over President Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress unless the president invokes executive privilege. ‘I actually don’t believe that’s the case,’ he told the House Financial Services Committee.

This is a loser issue for Republicans. “Abortion should be legal in all cases, 28 percent of American voters say in a Quinnipiac University National Poll . . . matching the highest level of support for abortion in all cases since Quinnipiac University first asked the question in 2004. Another 32 percent say abortion should be legal in most cases, as 27 percent say abortion should be illegal in most cases and 8 percent say it should be illegal in all cases, the lowest level of support for illegal in all cases.”

When will farmers stop losing money? “Donald Trump’s bid to help American farmers struggling to navigate his trade war with China risks stumbling on a contentious point: market-distorting measures. When the president first tweeted about a plan to buy American crops and ship it to poor countries, he was met with skepticism about its viability given rules set out by the World Trade Organization.”

Yup, the president pretty much lost it. “Where she has good manners, he thinks she treats him with respect. She does treat him with respect. And it really seemed to unravel him psychologically for her to accuse him of a cover-up first thing this morning.”

Ultimately, the American people lose when good people are driven out of government. “A plan to move Agriculture Department researchers out of Washington has thrown two small but influential science agencies into upheaval. Federal employees at the Economic Research Service (ERS) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) have quit in unusually large numbers since August, when Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced he would relocate the offices.” These people couldn’t manage their way out of a paper bag.