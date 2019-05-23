

The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Contributing columnist

In the fall of 2002 and early 2003, when the CIA’s prewar work on Iraq was being done, I was serving as the number three on the analytic side of the agency. I was in the chain of command for that work. And, while the CIA got some things right — namely, our call that the Iraqi intelligence service did not have a relationship with al-Qaeda — we got many more things wrong, particularly each of our judgments regarding Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction programs.

We played a part in the march to war; we let the country down. Intelligence matters, and it matters most when war hangs in the balance. So, when tensions between the United States and Iran are rising to dangerous levels, what are the responsibilities of the intelligence community (IC) at this moment in history? My 33-year career at the CIA, in particular those handful of months in the run-up to President George W. Bush’s decision to go to war with Iraq, taught me many lessons. Here are three of them.

First, both intelligence collectors and analysts must ask and answer every possible question, whether they are asked by policy officials or not. They must look at the situation at hand from every possible angle, as well as the likely consequences of the policy options being presented to the president. More policy failures have occurred because of the failure to ask the right questions than for any other reason. In the fall of 2012, for example, when President Barack Obama was considering his options in Syria, we did not adequately address how the Russians would try to take advantage of whatever decision he made.

In the current situation with Iran, the questions number in the dozens. They include whether the threat intelligence that is reportedly at the center of the current tensions represent actual Iranian plans to attack U.S. interests in the Middle East or whether they reflect Iranian contingency planning for what they would do if attacked by the United States. Obviously, a big difference.

Other questions include what possible U.S. military responses to an Iranian attack on the United States would deter future attacks without creating an escalatory ladder to a broader war that the president says he does not want; and how do senior officials in places such as Beijing, Moscow, Damascus, Riyadh Tel Aviv and other capitals see the current situation and challenges and opportunities created for them by it. How are they trying to influence us?

Second, in answering such questions, it is obviously important to come up with the correct answers as well as an accurate description of the IC’s confidence level in them. Intelligence collectors must not assume that what they are hearing and seeing is necessarily true. Raw intelligence is often wrong — sometimes in small ways and sometimes in large ways. They must ask themselves, “How good is the source; does it have a bias; and, if a particular piece of information is true, who else would know that and are we seeing it from sources in those places as well?”

Analysts must ask themselves, “What could be wrong with my analysis? Is there one piece of data that would force a fundamental change in the analytic judgment? Has anyone looked for that piece of data? Are there alternative explanations that fit the data as well as the currently accepted judgment? If so, what data is necessary to distinguish between the two?

The IC must also not let the time pressures of doing the day-to-day work squeeze out the hard thinking that is necessary on these kinds of questions. Not taking the time to do so was at the heart of the Iraq WMD failure. And, taking the time to do so played a key role in the success of finding Osama bin Laden hiding in Pakistan.

Third, and perhaps most important, intelligence officials must speak up when a person of authority misstates, publicly or privately, the IC’s view — from the newest analysts and collectors all the way to the director of national intelligence. No one should make an assumption about the motives of the speaker, but everyone must politely say, at the right level, “I’m sorry, you/they don’t have that quite right. Here is how we see that issue.”

For the leadership of the IC, this means playing this role with the president, national security adviser, secretary of state and secretary of defense. This is not an easy job in any administration, and it is undoubtedly an especially hard one in this administration. But it must be done. This is the ultimate test of every IC officer.

