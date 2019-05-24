

Greetings from your humble 2020 Power Ranking Rotating Rounder-Upper, Catherine Rampell. The theme for this week’s installment: impeach, impeach, impeach!

The Commentary

Impeach! So urge a growing number of 2020 Democratic candidates, who of course also hope to run against the target of that proposed impeachment next year. The presidential hopefuls espousing this view now include Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke and — as articulated in a Post event Thursday — South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Others, such as former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro or Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), have offered somewhat mushier but still (mostly) affirmative messages on the matter.

This is an interesting turn of events, given that initially the 2020 candidates seemed wary of getting sucked into the Trump news vortex and instead attempted to anchor their campaigns in their non-Trump-related visions or biographies or policy ideas or favorite HBO characters.

Ducking the subject on the campaign trail clearly wasn’t tenable forever, though. A large and growing contingent of the Democratic base wants to accelerate the timeline for booting the incumbent from the White House. In fact, 53 percent of Democrats now say that beginning impeachment proceedings to remove President Trump from office should be “a top priority” for Congress, according to Morning Consult. That’s 10 percentage points higher than was the case in early April. Today, a mere 11 percent of Democrats say impeachment shouldn’t happen at all, and most of the rest say it shouldn’t be a top priority but they still want it to happen.

Perhaps candidates began to calculate that, in this crowded primary field, taking a bold stand in favor of impeachment — and in defiance of the party’s congressional leadership — could help their campaigns stand out. At least until they all start adopting a pro-impeachment stance, which might well be where we’re headed.

— Catherine Rampell

The Ranking

Position Challenger Change Over Last Ranking 1. Joe Biden — 2. Elizabeth Warren UP 2 3. Bernie Sanders DOWN 1 4. Kamala Harris DOWN 1 5. Pete Buttigieg — 6. Cory Booker — 7. Amy Klobuchar — 8. Beto O’Rourke — 9. Kirsten Gillibrand UP 5 10. (TIE) Michael Bennet DOWN 1 10. (TIE) John Hickenlooper UP 1 10. (TIE) Tim Ryan UP 4 10. (TIE) Steve Bullock ADDS TO RANKING 11. (TIE) Stacey Abrams RETURNS TO RANKING 11. (TIE) Seth Moulton UP 2 11. (TIE) Julián Castro DOWN 1

Falls off ranking: Andrew Yang, Jay Inslee

Also receiving votes: Yang, Inslee, Bill DeBlasio

Don’t forget to click on the yellow highlighted text above to expand the Ranking Committee’s annotations. Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments. We’ll see you for the next ranking. Until then, keep mourning “Game of Thrones.”

