Greetings from your humble 2020 Power Ranking Rotating Rounder-Upper, Catherine Rampell. The theme for this week’s installment: impeach, impeach, impeach!
The Commentary
Impeach! So urge a growing number of 2020 Democratic candidates, who of course also hope to run against the target of that proposed impeachment next year. The presidential hopefuls espousing this view now include Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke and — as articulated in a Post event Thursday — South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Others, such as former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro or Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), have offered somewhat mushier but still (mostly) affirmative messages on the matter.
This is an interesting turn of events, given that initially the 2020 candidates seemed wary of getting sucked into the Trump news vortex and instead attempted to anchor their campaigns in their non-Trump-related visions or biographies or policy ideas or favorite HBO characters.
Ducking the subject on the campaign trail clearly wasn’t tenable forever, though. A large and growing contingent of the Democratic base wants to accelerate the timeline for booting the incumbent from the White House. In fact, 53 percent of Democrats now say that beginning impeachment proceedings to remove President Trump from office should be “a top priority” for Congress, according to Morning Consult. That’s 10 percentage points higher than was the case in early April. Today, a mere 11 percent of Democrats say impeachment shouldn’t happen at all, and most of the rest say it shouldn’t be a top priority but they still want it to happen.
Perhaps candidates began to calculate that, in this crowded primary field, taking a bold stand in favor of impeachment — and in defiance of the party’s congressional leadership — could help their campaigns stand out. At least until they all start adopting a pro-impeachment stance, which might well be where we’re headed.
— Catherine Rampell
The Ranking
|Position
|Challenger
|Change Over Last Ranking
|1.
|Joe Biden
|—
|2.
|Elizabeth Warren
|UP 2
|3.
|Bernie Sanders
|DOWN 1
|4.
|Kamala Harris
|DOWN 1
|5.
|Pete Buttigieg
|—
|6.
|Cory Booker
|—
|7.
|Amy Klobuchar
|—
|8.
|Beto O’Rourke
|—
|9.
|Kirsten Gillibrand
|UP 5
|10. (TIE)
|Michael Bennet
|DOWN 1
|10. (TIE)
|John Hickenlooper
|UP 1
|10. (TIE)
|Tim Ryan
|UP 4
|10. (TIE)
|Steve Bullock
|ADDS TO RANKING
|11. (TIE)
|Stacey Abrams
|RETURNS TO RANKING
|11. (TIE)
|Seth Moulton
|UP 2
|11. (TIE)
|Julián Castro
|DOWN 1
Falls off ranking: Andrew Yang, Jay Inslee
Also receiving votes: Yang, Inslee, Bill DeBlasio
Last week’s ranking: Round 16 | Sorry, Mr. Vice President, it’s Harris’s race to lose in 2020
Don’t forget to click on the yellow highlighted text above to expand the Ranking Committee’s annotations. Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments. We’ll see you for the next ranking. Until then, keep mourning “Game of Thrones.”
