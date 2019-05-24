

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite)

No one needles better than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). “I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets in on the needling act. “Any energy that goes his way, including energy that goes his way in the form of criticism, turns into a kind of food, he just devours it and gets bigger. What we’ve got to learn is how to kind of stiff-arm him, so it’s almost like a sort of crazy uncle management.”

All of President Trump’s needling of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) may have helped more electable contenders. “Former Vice President Joe Biden maintained a healthy lead over the Democratic primary field, though Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) posted big gains in the latest Monmouth University poll.”

By needling Trump, Pelosi provoked a temper tantrum so the pressure’s on him. “If Trump were to follow through on his threat to not do anything with Congress until House Democrats drop their investigations, things could get even dicier. Within the next few months, the debt ceiling will need to increase and the government will need to be funded. Democrats might have been tempted to hold those bills hostage, just as Republicans have done in the past—but now Trump has given them an opportunity to pass an increase and a spending bill and dare the president to call their bluff.”

Trump wigs out when Pelosi starts to needle him. “Ms. Pelosi, buoyed by two recent victories in court over the White House, suggested that Mr. Trump was too unstable to govern the country. The president’s theatrical scrapping of Wednesday’s infrastructure meeting at the White House raised questions about his temperament and behavior, she said.”

This won’t help Republicans move the needle their way in the battle to keep the Senate. “A prominent conservative group is trying to lure a staunch ally of President Donald Trump into a primary race against Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, threatening to inflame intra-party tensions in a state crucial to the party’s 2020 strategy. The Club for Growth is attempting to nudge Rep. Mark Walker, a third-term evangelical pastor, into the 2020 Senate race.”

Trump’s attempt to needle the House for doing nothing falls flat. “While the Democratic-controlled House is pursuing 11 investigations relating to the President, House Democrats have also passed 235 pieces of legislation since January, including several major bills. Of those, only a handful have been taken up by the Republican-held Senate. … That includes big items on the Democratic agenda as well as smaller bipartisan bills that get passed in any Congress, like the naming of post offices.”

