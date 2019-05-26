

Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington on May 31, 2017. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

When historians render a verdict on this era, they will excoriate Republicans in Congress for their spinelessness, conservative donors for their greed, right-wing pundits for their hypocrisy and a good deal of new media for frivolousness. Democrats who took seriously their obligations and restrained excessively exuberant partisans will get a nod of approval. The plaudits and gratitude, however, may well be reserved for the judges who stood up to the bullies and stood by the Constitution. This past week alone, they halted President Trump’s autocratic aspirations three times.

Federal District Court Judge Amit Mehta rebuffed Trump’s claim that the House lacked oversight powers. District Judge Edgardo Ramos similarly slapped down Trump’s bogus arguments attempting to block Capital One and Deutsche Bank from producing financial documents. Then on Friday, District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. halted Trump’s border wall building, at least temporarily, preventing him from using funds he snatched under his faux emergency declaration.

The Post reported:

Gilliam wrote that the government’s position “that when Congress declines the Executive’s request to appropriate funds, the Executive may simply find a way to spend those funds ‘without Congress’ does not square with fundamental separation of powers principles dating back to the earliest days of our Republic.” The law the administration invoked to shift funds allows transfers for “unforeseen” events. Gilliam said the government’s claim that wall construction was “unforeseen” “cannot logically be squared” with Trump’s many demands for funding dating back to early 2018 and even in the campaign.

In federal courts, Trump’s bluster counts for nothing. His lawyers’ ludicrous claims of executive powers get swatted away. The Constitution’s separation of powers, which is at the heart of our system of limited government, prevails. The rule of law endures.

Appeal courts and perhaps the Supreme Court will get their chance to weigh in. Those judges should tread carefully in second-guessing the three District Court judges, who have dealt Trump his first significant defeats and steered us away from a constitutional catastrophe. They have given House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) breathing room to pursue the investigation without providing Trump and his cultists with the bogeyman of impeachment. If we are to fend off Trump’s full-out assault on our democracy, it will be in no small part due to the courts.

Now, I’d be remiss in not mentioning Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.), who last weekend stood up and proclaimed what is plain for those who care to read the Mueller report: The special counsel found replete evidence of obstruction of justice. If this conduct is not impeachable, nothing will be. As a result of Amash’s Mueller Report CliffsNotes by tweet, the House Judiciary Committee seems now, finally, poised to begin public hearings to explain each of the acts of obstruction that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III found. Nevertheless, in all likelihood Trump will be removed from office only by the voters.

In holding fast to the Constitution and blocking his preposterous power grabs, Judges Mehta, Ramos and Gilliam deserve our thanks. They’ve reasserted the rule of law and revealed Trump’s antics for what they are — illegitimate and unconstitutional. For that we can say, well done, members of the federal judiciary.

