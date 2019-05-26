

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg poses backstage before an appearance in New York on May 22. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Who said it?

1. “Donald Trump is functionally a studio gangster. He pretends to be a tough guy, but he really is just playing that role on TV.”

2. “Question: Why is it an impeachable offense for [Bill] Clinton or [Richard] Nixon back then to ignore a congressional subpoena, but it’s okay for President Trump to do now?”

3. “You have somebody who thinks it’s all right to let somebody go in his place into a deadly war, and is willing to pretend to be disabled in order to do it. That is an assault on the honor of this country."

4. “What we see right now is another example of President Trump being both the arsonist who created this problem in the first place and the firefighter who wants the credit for addressing it through this bailout.”

5. “I understand the President wants to maintain a relationship with North Korea so that we can work with them. However, those strikes are disturbing.”

