

President Trump with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mobara Country Club in Chiba, Japan, on Sunday. (The Prime Minister's Office of Japan/AFP) (Handout/AFP/Getty Images)

Remember when Republicans showed contempt for appeasement? “Trump shrugs off North Korea concerns after Bolton says it broke UN ban.”

President Trump shows how ignorant ― and how dismissive of allies’ concerns ― he is. “Trump tweeted -- as he prepared for his round of golf with [Prime Minister Shinzo] Abe -- that he doesn’t view North Korea’s recent short range missile tests as disturbing, a view deeply at odds with his Japanese hosts and in conflict with statements made a day earlier by his national security adviser.”

One reason former vice president Joe Biden shows strength in the early going: “‘More than any single state, in a race where even the most hardcore activists are laser focused on defeating Donald Trump, being broadly acceptable to all the different lanes that make up the progressive super highway really matters,’ Wade added. ‘It doesn’t mean there won’t be tough stretches. Every campaign will have its ups and downs but it means you’re going to be durable and resilient.’”

An aging, irascible populist shows weakness. “For months, [Sen. Bernie] Sanders had enjoyed the status of front-runner, holding big rallies to demonstrate his strength and barely deviating from his anti-establishment message even as advisers urged him to talk more about himself. But with the entrance last month of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. into the crowded 2020 Democratic field, Mr. Sanders is running second — by double digits — in most national polls.”

The indictment shows just how fragile press freedom may be under this president. “Stepping back from the details, the overwhelming sense one gets from the new indictment is how similar what WikiLeaks is charged with doing under the Espionage Act is to what U.S. national security journalists do.” Read the whole thing.

Federal courts show the flaw in Trump’s strategy. “In the space of three days this week, two federal judges ruled decisively in favor of Congress’ right to subpoena President Trump’s personal financial and business records. The speed of the decisions—unusual in complex federal litigation—demonstrates a significant flaw in the administration’s ‘fight all the subpoenas’ strategy. More importantly, it suggests that Trump’s strategy of categorically fighting all Congressional subpoenas will undermine his ability to stonewall Congress in subsequent cases.”

Doris Kearns Goodwin points out that Congress has to show Americans what special counsel Robert S. Mueller III found. “I think that the real challenge right now for the Democrats, whether they do investigations or whether they move to an impeachment inquiry, is they have to present a story, a narrative to the American people that they understand what behavior is and how it reflects upon the constitution.”