UP: Female presidential candidates’ poll numbers
DOWN: The media’s preconceived notion of “electability”
UP: Federal courts
DOWN: President Trump’s unconstitutional power grabs
UP: African American female West Point graduates
DOWN: Pardoning accused and convicted war criminals
UP: Anxiety over saber-rattling against Iran
DOWN: Any sign of a coherent Iran policy
UP: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling out Trump’s coverup
DOWN: Trump refusing to do his job unless investigations stop
UP: Number of bills House has passed
DOWN: Trump’s “Infrastructure Week”
UP: Brexit chaos
DOWN: British Prime Minister Theresa May
UP: Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.)
DOWN: Giving Attorney General William P. Barr declassification authority
UP: Economic pain inflicted by Trump’s trade war
DOWN: Trump praising Kim Jong Un
DOWN: Stature of the Senate under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
Read more:
