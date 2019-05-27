

African American female West Point graduates celebrate at the conclusion of the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 graduation ceremony at Michie Stadium on May 25, 2019 in West Point, N.Y. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

UP: Female presidential candidates’ poll numbers

DOWN: The media’s preconceived notion of “electability”

UP: Federal courts

DOWN: President Trump’s unconstitutional power grabs

UP: African American female West Point graduates

DOWN: Pardoning accused and convicted war criminals

UP: Anxiety over saber-rattling against Iran

DOWN: Any sign of a coherent Iran policy

UP: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling out Trump’s coverup

DOWN: Trump refusing to do his job unless investigations stop

UP: Number of bills House has passed

DOWN: Trump’s “Infrastructure Week”

UP: Brexit chaos

DOWN: British Prime Minister Theresa May

UP: Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.)

DOWN: Giving Attorney General William P. Barr declassification authority

UP: Economic pain inflicted by Trump’s trade war

DOWN: Trump praising Kim Jong Un

UP: Modernizing Congress

DOWN: Stature of the Senate under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

