

Protesters demonstrate in London on May 1. (Matt Dunham/AP)

Media critic

There’s plenty to dislike in the Justice Department’s 18-count indictment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. At issue is Assange’s procurement of thousands of secret government documents about a decade ago through then-Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. Those documents launched an untold number of news stories regarding U.S. activities in Iraq, Afghanistan and many other spots across the globe. They provided inspiration to pro-democracy activists in Tunisia and elsewhere.

Yet the Justice Department isn’t seeing the public benefit. It’s charging Assange with various violations of the Espionage Act of 1917. “Conspiracy to receive national defense information,” “obtaining national defense information” and “disclosure of national defense information” are among the alleged offenses.

That last one troubles Gabe Rottman, director of the Technology and Press Freedom Project at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. In a post on Lawfare, Rottman argued that the indictment targets “pure publication,” something that The Post, the New York Times, other journalism outlets and nontraditional information providers do quite commonly. “These counts focus only on Assange’s having posted the documents on the Internet and do not depend on some other action, such as encouraging the leak or receiving the information,” noted Rottman.

That consideration alone justifies the collective freak-out among news organizations regarding the Assange indictment.

Statement from @postbaron on Julian Assange

indictment: pic.twitter.com/iKIGvf8vM0 — Washington Post PR (@WashPostPR) May 24, 2019

The Obama Justice Department had refrained from indicting Assange under the Espionage Act precisely because of the touchy overlap between Assange’s work with the Manning disclosures and the work of traditional news organizations. Indeed: Several media outlets — including the New York Times, the Guardian and Der Spiegel — published news stories based on the WikiLeaks documents. That the Trump administration overruled those considerations is unsurprising, given its record on matters of press freedom. Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions boasted in 2017 that his department had tripled the number of leak investigations from the Obama administration, which had brought more leak prosecutions than all of its predecessors combined. And President Trump once riffed to then-FBI Director James B. Comey about the prospect of jailing journalists.

In a Post op-ed, Randall D. Eliason urges calm. The Assange indictment, he argued, is “probably a one-off” in light of the enormity of the WikiLeaks-Manning disclosures, not to mention declarations from Justice Department officials about the protected role of the media. “There should be room to allow the pursuit of bad actors such as Assange without inhibiting legitimate journalism,” argued Eliason.

But what if the “bad actors” and the legitimate journalists are behaving alike? Consider one particular verb that the Assange indictment uses over and over:

“ASSANGE and WikiLeaks Repeatedly Encouraged Sources with Access to Classified Information to Steal and Provide It to WikiLeaks to Disclose.”

“To obtain information to release on the WikiLeaks website, ASSANGE encouraged sources to (i) circumvent legal safeguards on information…”

“ASSANGE personally and publicly promoted WikiLeaks to encourage those with access to protected information, including classified information, to provide it to WikiLeaks for public disclosure.”

“To further encourage the disclosure of protected information, including classified information, the WikiLeaks website posted a detailed list of ‘The Most Wanted Leaks of 2009′ …”

“ASSANGE Encouraged Manning to Continue Her Theft of Classified Documents and Agreed to Help Her Crack a Password Hash to a Military Computer.”

“It was part of the conspiracy that ASSANGE encouraged Manning to provide information and records from departments and agencies of the United States.”

Which is to say, Assange liked to encourage people. In one such moment, the WikiLeaks founder provided a bit of inspiration to his source after she wrote that she’d run out of material to pass along; Assange wrote back that “curious eyes never run dry in my experience.” According to the indictment: “ASSANGE intended his statement to encourage Manning to continue her theft of classified documents from the United States and to continue the unlawful disclosure of those documents to ASSANGE and WikiLeaks.”

All of which raises the question: Was Assange a more or less skilled practitioner of source encouragement than a reporter?

Such an assessment is possible, because there’s a public record of the reportorial craft of James Rosen, formerly a Fox News correspondent and now an investigative reporter with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

That record dates back to May 2013, when The Post revealed that Rosen had been named as a possible “co-conspirator” in a leak. According to an affidavit for a search warrant, Rosen was seeking information from State Department adviser Stephen Jin-Woo Kim. An FBI agent said in the affidavit that the Fox News reporter “asked, solicited and encouraged Mr. Kim to disclose sensitive United States internal documents and intelligence information. … The reporter did so by employing flattery and playing to Mr. Kim’s vanity and ego.”

There’s more in the affidavit on Rosen’s encouragement, including emails that deployed pseudonyms. Here’s one to Kim from Rosen, using the pseudonym Alex:



James Rosen's encouraging note to a source. (Erik Wemple/Washington Post)

“Let’s break some news” is different in no respect from “curious eyes never run dry.” Now: Critic Jack Shafer criticized Rosen, quite persuasively, for lame tradecraft. But he was practicing the trade nonetheless. “Referring specifically to solicitation, I don’t see a material difference in the allegations in the [Assange] indictment and the Rosen case,” Rottman told the Erik Wemple Blog. Rosen declined to comment.

Some background: Rosen was never charged with a crime — though he was surely slimed in the affidavit as a co-conspirator. The revelations about the affidavit, combined with one about the Justice Department securing phone records of the Associated Press, ignited a backlash against the Obama administration, which later tightened Justice Department guidelines regarding the pursuit of evidence from the media.

What’s to stop a future prosecutor, however, from building a bridge from the Rosen and Assange cases — and prosecuting a reporter for mere encouragement? That’s a concern of Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. of the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. “It’s not at all unreasonable to think that some prosecutor might take those two cases together,” said Boutrous.

The Assange indictment alleges that the WikiLeaks boss “agreed to help” Manning crack a password hash to a military computer, though Boutrous was expecting more aiding and abetting to justify an indictment. “When I heard that Assange had been indicted, I thought they’d have some detailed evidence that really linked him to the actual taking of the information that violates the law,” said Boutrous. “And so I was very surprised and alarmed when I saw that they were focused on general claims of encouraging the release of information. I found that to be extremely dangerous to freedom of the press because that’s what reporters do all day, every day.”

Under no circumstances, though, would Boutrous advise his clients in the media business to ease up on source encouragement. “That,” he noted, “would intrude directly into core journalistic activity — newsgathering — protected by the First Amendment.”

Read more:

Randall D. Eliason: The Assange case does not herald a new assault on the press

Julian Assange: WikiLeaks has the same mission as The Post and the Times

Marc A. Thiessen: Assange is a spy, not a journalist. The Justice Department is right to indict him.

The Post’s View: On Julian Assange, the administration throws smart and careful out the window

Erik Wemple: The Assange indictment is thin gruel