* Robert Barnes reports on the first abortion decision by the newly conservative Supreme Court:

The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to a compromise on a restrictive Indiana abortion law that keeps the issue off its docket for now. The court said a part of the law dealing with disposal of the “remains” of an abortion could go into effect. But it did not take up a part of the law stricken by lower courts that prohibited abortions because tests revealed an abnormality. The court indicated it would wait for other courts to weigh in before taking up that issue. The Indiana law at question was signed by Vice President Pence when he was governor of the state.

It’s entirely possible that they themselves aren’t yet sure whether and when they’re going to overturn Roe v. Wade.

* Jennifer Epstein reports that President Trump thinks he’s an engineer now:

President Donald Trump told U.S. troops stationed in Japan he plans to order traditional steam powered catapults aboard American warships instead of newer electromagnetic systems that he said may not work as well during wartime. Trump polled the sailors and Marines on the USS Wasp on steam versus electric catapults Tuesday during a visit to the the Yokosuka naval base south of Tokyo, the biggest overseas U.S. naval installation. The tour came at the end of the president’s four-day state visit to Japan, a key military ally. The troops’ cheers were audibly larger for steam catapults -- used to launch aircraft off navy ships -- and Trump took note. “We’re spending all that money on electric and nobody knows what it’s going to be like in bad conditions," he said. “So I think I’m going to put an order -- when we build a new aircraft carrier, we’re going to use steam.”

There’s a legitimate question about whether the newer systems are superior to the old ones. But I’m pretty sure that Trump, who believes stealth aircraft are literally invisible to the naked eye, is the last person who ought to decide which the Navy uses.

* Darren Samuelsohn reports on Rudolph W. Giuliani’s plans to become Trump’s number one campaign attack dog.

* Perry Bacon Jr. examines how Democrats and Republicans are using their power in states where they have it.

* Catherine Rampell explains why the narrative that Democrats are just investigating the president and not legislating is wrong.

* David Roberts looks at how Democrats might use the reconciliation process to pass legislation to address climate change.

* Asawin Suebsaeng reports on how Trump is successfully promoting the right-wing One America News Network.

* Alicia Garza tells candidates what African American voters really want to hear from them.

* Jim Salter reports that the only abortion clinic in the state of Missouri may close by the end of the week because the state is threatening to deny a renewal of its license.

* Li Zhou reports on Sen. Kamala D. Harris’ plan to rein in state-based restrictions on abortion.

* Kevin Kruse explains why when we’re thinking about impeachment we should remember that this isn’t 1998 and Donald Trump is no Bill Clinton.

* Scott Wong reports that it’s looking like Roy Moore is going to enter the 2020 race for an Alabama Senate seat.