

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, observing a military test in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Opinion writer

The battle in Nevada could be critical. “The Silver State, which is third in line to vote in the 2020 nominating process, has largely been ignored by the candidates in the rush to lavish attention on Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. So far, only seven of the 24 Democrats running for president have paid staff on the ground in Nevada, making it anyone’s ball game and a potential launching pad for a dark horse candidate trying to break out from the pack.”

President Trump’s trade battle leaves red state victims. “Tariffs and trade tensions are pushing U.S. farm-equipment makers into a deeper ditch.Deere & Co., CNH Industrial NV and other makers of the tractors and combines used to plant and harvest American crops are already facing weak demand from farmers as a result of a five-year slump in the agricultural economy.”

Trump’s aides battle against his ignorant, gullible stance. “President Donald Trump is isolating himself from allies and even his own advisers on North Korea, eager to insist that his denuclearization efforts will be successful going into a 2020 re-election bid. The widening gap was starkly apparent Monday morning, when Trump publicly disagreed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a joint press conference when asked about recent North Korean missile tests.”

Democrats battling for the nomination should agree on one thing: Trump’s a patsy for dictators. “These despots are trying to manipulate President Trump by criticizing his rivals because they want him in the Oval Office from 2020 onward. He’s been pretty good for them! Russia is misbehaving globally. Kim Jong Un is making more weapons, making more friends. I think Kim Jong Un wants to ride the Trump train all the way through 2020 because it is so good for Kim Jong Un to have Trump in the Oval Office.” Yup.

The battle against rightwing nationalists has squeezed the center. “Though the elections saw some far-right parties (such as Marine Le Pen’s National Rally) come out on top, they also showed decades-high voter turnout and a surge in support for smaller, pro-European parties (such as the Greens in Germany and the Liberal Democrats in Britain). Taken together, the results suggest that the EU has experienced not the predicted surge of the far right, but the hollowing of its center.”

In spite of partisan battles both sides agree trump is a menace. “Members of both parties criticized President Trump’s handling of North Korea on Sunday after the president tweeted that he has ‘confidence’ in Kim Jong Un and quoted North Korean state-run media’s assessment that former vice president Joe Biden is a “low IQ individual.”

Another possible win in the battle for transparency. “Sought-after parts of the Mueller investigation may be made public this week, thanks to a federal judge who’s taken an unusual approach in former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn’s case.”