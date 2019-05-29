Opinion writer

* Rachel Bade and Karoun Demirjian report that Robert Mueller’s statement today seems to have made some Democrats even more determined to hold President Trump accountable:

Democrats said Wednesday that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s statement that if he had confidence that President Trump did not commit a crime, he would say so, puts the onus on Congress to act, increasing the pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to begin impeachment proceedings. Within minutes of Mueller’s statement, when the special counsel reiterated that he did not feel he had the authority to charge Trump with obstruction, congressional Democrats and 2020 presidential candidates insisted impeachment was warranted.

Nancy Pelosi, however, is not among them.

* John Wagner reports on what happens to you when you’re a Republican who speaks the truth about the president:

Rep. Justin Amash, the sole congressional Republican to call for President Trump’s impeachment, came under renewed fire Wednesday from the White House, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee as he continued to make the case that Congress should take action against the president. Amash, who held a high-profile town hall meeting in his Michigan district Tuesday night, took to Twitter on Wednesday following a statement delivered by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III in which he reiterated that his report had not exonerated Trump of obstructing his investigation of Russian election interference. “The ball is in our court, Congress,” Amash wrote in response. That prompted tweets from Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who accused Amash of “grandstanding,” and from Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, who called Amash “Phony” and “just another Grandstanding Swamp Creature auditioning for the approval of the liberal media.”

So I guess the “swamp” now means not a place of corruption but just where Donald Trump is not sufficiently worshiped.

* Rick Hasen makes a good case that Robert Mueller today basically told Democrats they need to start the impeachment process.

* JM Reiger and Amber Phillips have a running tally of the House Democrats (40 so far) who support impeachment.

* Julian Zelizer explains why Rep. Justin Amash’s willingness to say Trump deserves impeachment is vitally important even if not many other Republicans follow him.

* Rebecca Buck reports on the response to Mueller’s statement today from the two Democratic frontrunners: Joe Biden says the answer is not impeachment but defeating Trump in 2020, and Bernie Sanders says he’d support beginning the impeachment process -- if House Judiciary Democrats decide to do it first.

* Ryan Cooper explains how socialist health care saves lives by looking at the harrowing experience of one young man.

* Pew reports that Gen Xers and Millennials outnumbered Boomers and members of the Silent Generation in last year’s midterms, for the first time in a midterm.

* Michael Tomasky says Mueller is serving a vision of America that no longer exists.

* Ed Kilgore rightly argues that there’s nothing “petty” about partisan disagreement.

* Robert Schlesinger reminds us that few if any public figures have done more to wreck American democracy than Mitch McConnell has.

* James Arkin reports on the campaign of Jaime Harrison, the South Carolina Democrat who just announced he’s running to unseat Lindsey Graham.

* Jamil Smith talks to Ava DuVernay about her new film on the Central Park Five. You may recall that Donald Trump long maintained their guilt, as late at 2016.

* And Nancy LeTourneau tells Democrats they need to stop waiting for a savior.