The Trump White House is chaotic, poorly managed, haphazard, incompetent -- just about any negative will do. Yet when there’s a big story out there, a certain template prevails. It involves press secretary Sarah Sanders, Fox News, scrambling White House reporters and a fallow briefing room.

Take Wednesday: At 11 a.m., special counsel Robert S. Mueller III issued a statement at the Justice Department, addressing the conclusions of his report and saying any testimony he might give to Congress won’t go beyond what was already in his report. Although the investigation didn’t establish that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia during the presidential election, its handling of the obstruction-of-justice dimension was a murky mess. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime,” Mueller said in his Wednesday appearance, citing the part of the report addressing obstruction: “The introduction to the Volume II of our report explains that decision. It explains that under long-standing department policy, a president can not be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. That is unconstitutional. Even if the charge is kept under seal and hidden from public view, that too is prohibited.”

In another critical component, Mueller stated that upon finishing the investigation, “if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

How did Sanders respond? First, by issuing a statement:

White House Statement on Mueller statement today: pic.twitter.com/f5TXzf3Qpd — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 29, 2019

Then Sanders moved on to an appearance on Fox News with host Melissa Francis. Though her boss has called the Mueller investigation a “witch hunt" countless times, Sanders chose to cast it as a probe of unparalleled professionalism, especially on the collusion front. “He didn’t just make that determination on a whim. He spent two years, talked to over 500 witnesses, looked at over a million pages in documents and made that determination after that exhaustive process, that there was no collusion,” said Sanders, ignoring the fact that Mueller investigated conspiracy, not the non-legal concept of collusion. And then: “He also made the determination there wasn’t enough for him to decide whether or not there was obstruction.”

No. As Mueller himself pointed out, charging the president was “not an option we could consider.” To her credit, Francis picked up on the contradiction and pointed out that Mueller said he “didn’t have a choice.” At that point, Sanders made an even more intrepid foray into falsehood:

If Bob Mueller had thought there was wrongdoing and was sure of it, he would have had a moral obligation to say that. He didn’t. In fact, he did the opposite. He concluded that there was no collusion, there was no conspiracy and left the determination about obstruction up to the attorney general because he couldn’t find enough to make that determination himself. The attorney general and the deputy attorney general and other senior members of the Department of Justice made that determination, confirmed there was no obstruction, and the case was closed and it’s time to move on.

Bolding added to highlight the sort of deception that works well on folks who haven’t read the Mueller report. In fact, the document is thick with investigative findings on 11 instances of possible obstruction, many of them damning. The upshot: Sanders, who was busted for lying in the Mueller report, seemingly has taken to lying about the Mueller report.

Next step for Sanders was the gaggle of reporters waiting for her after the Fox News interview, as they tend to do. Pressed on Mueller’s declaration he would have stated explicitly if he’d found the president hadn’t committed a crime, Sanders largely repeated what she’d said on Fox News:

If Bob Mueller had determined that there was a crime, he would have had a moral obligation to report it. To put that into his report. He didn’t. The whole purpose that he had an investigation, the whole purpose that the special counsel existed in the first place, was to make a determination on whether or not there was collusion. He came to a very explicit conclusion on that front that there was no collusion and there was no conspiracy. He couldn’t make a determination on whether or not there was obstruction, which means that [unintelligible] is up to the attorney general. The attorney general, based off of -- without regard to the OLC opinion -- based off of the exhaustive information laid out in the report that Mueller himself put together, there was no obstruction.

The session with the reporters outside the West Wing lasted about nine frenzied minutes, or a bit less than half the time that Sanders commonly allotted for her press briefings. Those have disappeared, with the last one having taken place on March 11. Don’t think that reporters at the White House aren’t conscious of the 79-day drought:

That ended with several of my colleagues following @presssec and asking why we couldn’t just have a briefing pic.twitter.com/xdS7IicMmm — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) May 29, 2019

You can’t have a briefing because President Trump told Sanders “not to bother” with such annoyances.

