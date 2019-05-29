

Author Michael Wolff is out to rekindle the magic of January 2018. That was when his book on the Trump White House — “Fire and Fury” — channeled the misgivings of the entire Trump-resistance movement. Sales, cable news segments, posts by the Erik Wemple Blog — they all boomed.

Now Wolff has a second act: “Siege: Trump Under Fire.” Incendiary conditions this time, however, aren’t in place: For one, insider accounts of the Trump administration are everywhere, including in the 400-plus pages of the redacted report submitted by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. For another, cable news may hesitate to bandwagon the new Wolff opus, in light of the factual errors and circus events surrounding “Fire and Fury.”

What’s driving publicity for “Siege,” then? A claim that Mueller’s team drew up a three-count indictment for obstruction against President Trump. It’s a whoa-if-true report that surfaced yesterday in a book preview in the Guardian. “The Guardian obtained a copy of Siege and viewed the documents concerned,” wrote Edward Helmore.

We could write several paragraphs weighing the evidence in favor of Wolff’s scoop. But a simple table of the evidence for and against Wolff’s claims is more appropriate:

Factors supporting Wolff’s ‘indictment’ story Factors undercutting Wolff’s ‘indictment’ story “My source is impeccable, and I have no doubt about the authenticity and the significance of the documents.”

— Wolff* Special counsel spokesman Peter Carr says, “The documents described do not exist.” When asked whether Wolff contacted the special counsel before going with his “indictment” story, Carr responds, “No.” The Mueller report reads: “Because we determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment, we did not draw ultimate conclusions about the President’s conduct.” Mueller himself, in a Wednesday statement at the Justice Department, said that charging the president with a crime was “not an option we could consider.” The alleged indictment touted by Wolff is titled, “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - against - DONALD J. TRUMP, Defendant,” a formulation that bucks special counsel precedent, which uses “v.” between parties.* The alleged indictment touted by Wolff cites Sections 1505, 1512 and 1513 of Title 18 of the U.S. code . However: A Mueller official told Trump’s team that he wasn’t under investigation under 1505, just 1512.* Wolff once claimed to be experiencing audio problems when he fell under tough questioning about “Fire and Fury” from an Australian TV host. “Historically, one of the problems with Wolff’s omniscience is that while he may know all, he gets some of it wrong.” — David Carr, 2008.

* See New York Times, “White House Insider Account Has Feel of an Outside View, and Prompts a Mueller Denial”

Time won’t necessarily tell whether Wolff’s document is for real. After all: Heavily challenged stories relating to Trump and the Mueller report have a way of bumping along without definitive refutation or confirmation. What does seem likely is that the self-assured Wolff will boast of his exploits, as he did after his first book. “Suffice to say, my telling of the Trump story upended the daily drip-drip-drip of Trump news by making the Trump White House seem truer and more real than the standard Washington media playbook makes it seem,” wrote Wolff.

