

Abortion rights activists rally outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court may referee the fight over Roe v. Wade, but not right now. “The justices declined to weigh in on the part of the 7th Circuit’s decision that struck down the ban on abortions based on race, sex or disability of the fetus – which means that the state will not be able to enforce that part of the law. The justices emphasized that their opinion ‘expresses no view on the merits of’ that question and that, in denying review, they were following their ‘ordinary practice of denying petitions insofar as they raise legal issues that have not been considered by additional Courts of Appeals.’ ”

President Trump fights with staff and ultimately tires of them. “President Trump publicly undercut John R. Bolton, his national security adviser, on Iran and North Korea in recent days, raising questions about the administration’s policy and personnel in the middle of confrontations with both long-term American adversaries.” So much for the notion that aides can guide, let alone control him.

Trump even managed to pick a fight. “To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself. And it’s part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions – whether taking Putin’s word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging ‘love letters’ with Kim Jong Un.” Yup.

Now he’s fighting to be taken seriously. “The documentary about the making of a political celebrity is also, at this point, a story about the unmaking of one: It airs on HBO during a moment of distinct Beto [O’Rourke] fatigue. Those soul-searching road trips. That regrettable Vanity Fair spread. That cringe-inducing campaign-launch video. That sparsely watched CNN town hall. The very legitimate criticism that Beto’s signature policy seems to be celebrity itself.”

The court seems suitably reluctant to enter the abortion fight. “The Supreme Court sidestepped major abortion cases Tuesday, letting stand a lower-court ruling that Indiana can’t ban abortions for the purpose of selecting sex or race, or to avoid having a disabled child. It did, however, allow the state to regulate the disposal of fetal remains.”

She avoids a fight with the McCain family, but she is entitled to share any personal anecdote. “Senator Klobuchar had a long time friendship with Senator McCain, she has defended him against President Trump’s attacks in the past, and she has deep respect for his family. While she was simply sharing a memory, she continues to believe that the best stories about Senator McCain are not about the views he had about President Trump: they’re about McCain’s own valor and heroism.”

Why are Republicans picking a fight over this? They look like ogres. “Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) objected to a $19.1 billion disaster aid package on Tuesday, derailing House leaders’ bid to send federal support to victims of natural disasters. Massie joins Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.), who was the lone representative to object Friday when House leaders made their first attempt at passing the measure. . . . Despite the lack of border funding, Trump said the Senate had his support when it overwhelmingly voted to advance the measure Thursday.”